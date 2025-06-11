Who was dumped from Love Island? All of the Islanders who have left the villa revealed

The list of Love Island stars who have been dumped has been revealed. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Who's been dumped from Love Island? The most recent person to leave revealed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island 2025 has seen the dumpings begin as more of the Islanders leave the iconic villa.

As the bombshells arrive this means more of the current contestants will have to go to make room for the newbies. Sadly that means some of our favourite Islanders will have to depart the show before the grand final later this summer.

With season 12 in full swing, it's time to see who has left Love Island as more cast members head back to the UK.

So who was dumped from Love Island? Here is a list of all the Islanders who have left the villa.

Islanders have been dumped from Love Island. Picture: ITV

Who got dumped from Love Island?

The first person to be dumped from Love Island 2025 was motivational speaker and author Sophie Lee, 29.

Although she was coupled up with Harry, her partner was stolen by Shakira, leaving Sophie single and therefore dumped from the island after 48 hours in the vila.

Speaking about her exit from the show, Sophie said: "I don’t regret anything I've done. I did everything that I wanted to do. And summer’s not over!"

Sophie Lee was the first person to leave season 12 of Love Island. Picture: ITV

The remaining Islanders are:

Shea Mannings

Remell Mullins

Toni Laites

Conor Phillips

Blu Chegini

Shakira Khan

Harry Cooksley

Helena Ford

Megan Forte Clarke

Tommy Bradley

Alima Gagigo

Ben Holbrough

Dejon Noel-Williams

Megan 'Meg' Moore

Read more: Love Island babies: All the couples who've had children together

Read more: Why Ekin-Su and Curtis Pritchard split three months after Love Island

Read more: Love Island All Star winners Casey O'Gorman and Gabby Allen announce split