Who was dumped from Love Island? All of the Islanders who have left the villa revealed
11 June 2025, 12:04
Who's been dumped from Love Island? The most recent person to leave revealed.
Love Island 2025 has seen the dumpings begin as more of the Islanders leave the iconic villa.
As the bombshells arrive this means more of the current contestants will have to go to make room for the newbies. Sadly that means some of our favourite Islanders will have to depart the show before the grand final later this summer.
With season 12 in full swing, it's time to see who has left Love Island as more cast members head back to the UK.
So who was dumped from Love Island? Here is a list of all the Islanders who have left the villa.
Who got dumped from Love Island?
The first person to be dumped from Love Island 2025 was motivational speaker and author Sophie Lee, 29.
Although she was coupled up with Harry, her partner was stolen by Shakira, leaving Sophie single and therefore dumped from the island after 48 hours in the vila.
Speaking about her exit from the show, Sophie said: "I don’t regret anything I've done. I did everything that I wanted to do. And summer’s not over!"
The remaining Islanders are:
- Shea Mannings
- Remell Mullins
- Toni Laites
- Conor Phillips
- Blu Chegini
- Shakira Khan
- Harry Cooksley
- Helena Ford
- Megan Forte Clarke
- Tommy Bradley
- Alima Gagigo
- Ben Holbrough
- Dejon Noel-Williams
- Megan 'Meg' Moore
