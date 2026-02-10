Who is Belle Hassan's dad? All Stars' famous father revealed

Belle's dad is famous British actor Tamer Hassan. Picture: Instagram/@bellehassan

By Claire Blackmore

Love Island All Stars contestant Belle Hassan has a showbiz dad – but who is Tamer Hassan and what is he famous for? Here's everything you need to know about the East End hard-man.

Love Island's Belle Hassan has earned respect from her co-stars this series thanks to her straight-talking, no-nonsense personality.

She's strong, opinionated and won't let anyone question her morals in the All Stars villa – a string of traits the London-born beauty is proud of.

It's no wonder the fiery Islander is the way she is, all you need to do is look at her family tree and trace the line immediately to her famous father.

So who is Belle's dad Tamer Hassan? What movies has he been in? And where is he from? Here's everything you need to know about the Love Island star's showbiz parent.

The Hassan family share a really close bond. Picture: Instagram/@bellehassan

Who is Belle's dad Tamer Hassan?

Name: Tamer Hassan

Age: 57

Job: British actor

Instagram: @realtamerhassan

Tamer Hassan is a British actor, best known for portraying gritty gangsters and football hooligans in both cult and iconic crime films.

He's starred in critically-acclaimed movies including Snatch (2000), The Football Factory (2004), Layer Cake (2004), and The Business (2005), often appearing alongside his pal Danny Dyer, and has nailed portraying a terrifying mob member.

Alongside his cockney bread-and-butter jobs, Tamer has bagged bigger roles in series and smash-hit blockbusters from Game of Thrones and Batman Begins (2005) to Kick-Ass (2010).

Belle's dad is best known for playing criminals in gangster flicks. Picture: Alamy

Belle's dad Tamer was born in New Cross, south-east London, into a Turkish Cypriot family.

Adding to his hard-man credibility, he worked on market stalls in town then took up boxing aged 10.

He began an amateur boxing career aged 17 and was really successful, leading him to win two British titles.

After an unfortunate injury, he retired from the sport and instead began running his own nightclubs and restaurants before embarking on his now glittering acting career.

The Millwall fan is married to his beloved wife Karen and the couple share two children together – daughter and Love Island star Belle and son Taser, who is a professional footballer.