Who is leaving Love Island tonight?

One girl is set to leave Love Island tonight. Picture: ITV

Which girl has been kicked off Love Island? Check out the spoilers for Wednesday's episode as Chloe Burrows couples up...

The Love Island drama is already underway, with this year’s contestants set for a recoupling tonight.

After Chloe Burrows entered the villa as the first bombshell, she will be stealing someone’s partner at the beginning of the show.

And in a shock twist, this decision will send one of the girls packing already, just 48 hours after they entered the villa.

So, who has left Love Island? Here’s what we know…

Tonight’s shock recoupling will leave one female Islander single, meaning they are dumped immediately.

Shortly after Chloe makes her decision, one of the girls receives a text revealing she must pack up her stuff and leave.

Original Islanders Kaz Kamwi, Faye Winter, Liberty Poole, Shannon Singh and Sharon Gaffka are all at risk of losing their place in the villa.

A teaser clip for the episode sees some of the stars gasping as the dramatic news is delivered.

We don’t yet know which Islander has left, but it will come as a huge shock for viewers, as usually contestants last longer than two days.

In fact, this will be the earliest that a Love Island contestant has ever been sent home.

Back in series five, Callum McLeod was dumped on day five, while Ollie Williams from the sixth season voluntarily left the show on day four after confessing his love for his ex.

Tuesday night’s episode ended on a cliffhanger, as Chloe hinted at which boy she wanted to couple up with.

“When I first saw him, I thought he was absolutely gorgeous,” she said, adding: “Even though we haven’t really spent any time together at all, the time that we did spend was just so fab.

“The most important thing is you made me feel really comfortable which was my number one thing coming in.”

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After