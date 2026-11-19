Who is replacing Maya Jama on Love Island? Top contenders revealed

Love Island producers are on the look out for a new presenter after Maya Jama stepped down. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

Maya Jama has quit Love Island but which TV presenters are looking to take over the presenting spot? Here's all the names of possible replacements.

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Love Island has had a number of hosts over the years including Caroline Flack, Laura Whitmore and most recently Maya Jama.

However, ITV producers are now on the look-out for host number four after Maya quit earlier this year.

Taking to Instagram, she confirmed she'd had a blast filming over the last three years, but it was time for growth. The presenter later confirmed she had signed a mega contract with Netflix.

She said: "What an incredible era and what an unforgettable time I’ve had, it’s been far too much fun to put into words or a video..but as all good things must come to an end, it’s my time to step down as the host of my beloved Love Island.

"While my own Love Island journey has come to an end, I wish the show and the team all the success in the world, I’ll be cheering you lot on from the sidelines forever."

So who is set for the hottest job in TV next? Here's all the names of the showbiz personalities hoping to front Love Island.

Maya Jama has landed a huge deal with Netflix, forcing her to step away from Love Island. Picture: Getty

Olivia Attwood is the firm favourite to host Love Island in 2027. Picture: Getty

Who is replacing Maya Jama on Love Island?

Olivia Attwood

Ms Attwood is the obvious choice when it comes to a Love Island replacement. Not only has she been on the show herself, she's now firmly established her career as a TV presenter, appearing on This Morning, Loose Women and even her own documentaries.

A source told The Sun: "Olivia Attwood is someone they see as capable of doing it. She’s loud, funny, glamorous and she understands reality TV and Love Island better than most presenters because she came from that world herself.

"ITV already trust her with major formats and she’s become one of their go-to stars.She can handle live TV, tough interviews and chaos, which is basically the Love Island job description."

Sam Thompson could be the first male presenter of the popular ITV series. Picture: Getty

Sam Thompson

Could Love Island have its first male presenter? A big fan of the dating show and a regular guest on Love Island: Aftersun, Sam's name has been mentioned a few times when it comes to a new host.

However, with a jam-packed schedule, which sees him host a podcast, present I'm A Celebrity's after show and more, it's thought his diary might not allow for such a big job.

AJ Odudu has expressed her eagerness to present Love Island. Picture: Getty

AJ Odudu

Listed as a strong contender for the ITV job by bookmakers, it looks like AJ Odudu could be landing another huge job.

Currently in the I'm A Celebrity jungle, and already the host of Big Brother, AJ has made no secret of the fact she'd love the gig.

When asked: "Are you throwing your hat in the ring for Love Island?"

AJ replied: "Do you know something I don’t? Who doesn’t love, love! That’s what I’ll say."

Maura Higgins is another popular choice for Love Island. Picture: Getty

Maura Higgins

Another Love Island icon thought perfect to replace Maya is Maura Higgins.

An insider has said: "Maura Higgins is another huge contender because fans already associate her with iconic Love Island moments. She’s naturally flirtatious, beautiful, talked about and chaotic in the best way and she has that ability to create memes and headlines without even trying. Producers love personalities like that.

"A lot of people think Maura makes more sense right now because she’s single, she was until recently linked to the Love Island brand internationally and she’s become massive in America too."

GK Barry has openly spoke about wanting to be Maya Jama's replacement. Picture: Getty

GK Barry

The social media influencer and media personality has found herself a front-runner to replace Maya too and she's made no secret of how much she wants it.

Speaking on Loose Women, she said: "Get me in there. ’ll do anything, first born child – have it. Not to sound desperate. I love it, I make Ella [her partner] watch it every night. Maya was really good at holding her tongue – I’d be like 'what are you doing?'"

Emily Atack's name has entered the rumour mill for Love Island. Picture: Getty

Emily Atack

The Rivals actress is popping up all over TV and it's believed ITV would love to get her on their presenting books. Her name has even been mentioned for hosting the Take Me Out remake.

Of course the rumoured presenters lining up to take over Maya's job doesn't end there as the likes of former Love Island contestants Indiyah Polack and Chloe Burrows have also been circulated.

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