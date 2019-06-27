Who is Jourdan Riane? Love Island 2019 star and model/actress from Essex

27 June 2019, 22:15 | Updated: 27 June 2019, 22:16

Jourdan is a professional model and will definitely turn heads
Jourdan is a professional model and will definitely turn heads. Picture: ITV
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The stunning model has featured in some huge magazines.

Casa Amor is here and so is stunning professional model Jourdan.

What do we know about the beautiful newcomer? We reveal all...

Who is Jourdan Riane and how old is she?

Jourdan is 24 years old and is from Essex.

She's a big time model, actress and influencer, she's already pretty well-known in the industry.

Her claim to fame is that she's done a double page spread for Elle last year and has also modelled for Vogue Italia - huge.

What's Jourdan's Instagram handle?

She can be found posting selfies and modelling shots galore at @jourdanriane

Jourdan already had over 280k followers before heading into the villa, and posts a number of fashion and holiday pics.

Who does Jourdan fancy in the villa?

The 24-year-old is after Michael, which could raise a fair few eyebrows.

She also fancies fellow model Danny and Anna's man - Jordan.

Her perfect man is someone who is fun and has great banter and loves his family.

What else has she said about heading in?

She can't wait to meet Lucie and Maura and reckons they will all get on like a house on fire.

Jourdan calls herself a very loyal person so we can't wait to see that put to the test.

