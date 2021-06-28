Who is Love Island's Liberty Poole? Age, job and Instagram revealed

How old is Liberty Poole and what does the Love Island star do for a living?

Love Island fans rejoice because the new series is finally kicking off.

And after it was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, we’re more excited than ever to see what this year’s contestants have in store for us.

So, as we sit down to watch a whole load of couplings, re-couplings and de-couplings, let’s get to know Liberty Poole a little better...

Love Islander Liberty Poole is 21-years-old. Picture: ITV

How old is Liberty Poole?

Liberty is 21-years-old and was born in Birmingham.

When asked how her family describe her, Liberty said: “Oh, definitely cringe. I say a lot of cringe stuff. I like to fill silent gaps.”

But she wants someone ‘confident’ in a partner, adding she wants to ‘go for more of a nicer guy’ who will treat her well.

What is Liberty Poole’s job?

Liberty is a Marketing student and also works in chain restaurant Nando’s.

And unsurprisingly, she has had a fair few propositions while being a waitress, admitting: “ I’ve had a few things happen at work.

"I’ve had a napkin shaped as a rose given to me which was cute, that was when I first started working there and then I’ve been proposed to.

“It was a bit unexpected! He was on his own, he’d come into the restaurant every week and he got down on one knee and was like, ‘Will you marry me?’.

“But in his hand, it was a charity support badge not a diamond ring or nothing. So I was thinking, that’s one way of saying I’m a charity case when it comes to love!”

The Islander also does a bit of ice skating in her spare time, adding: “Sometimes I go ice skating for a date because none of my mates will come with me. It just gives me an excuse to go.”

What is Liberty Poole’s Instagram?

Just like the rest of her Love Island co-stars, Liberty loves a selfie, bikini shot and party with her friends.

So if you want to see more of that, head over to her Instagram page @

libertypoolex.