Who are the 2026 Love Island contestants? Full line-up revealed

26 May 2026, 17:12

The countdown to Love Island 2026 is officially on, with ITV unveiling this year’s full lineup of Islanders ahead of the series launch on Monday (June 1).
The countdown to Love Island 2026 is officially on, with ITV unveiling this year’s full lineup of Islanders ahead of the series launch on Monday (June 1). Picture: Love Island

By Giorgina Hamilton

ITV has confirmed the full cast heading into the Love Island villa this summer, with contestants ranging from detectives and teachers to DJs, performers and business owners all hoping to find romance in Mallorca.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The countdown to Love Island 2026 is officially on, with ITV unveiling this year’s full lineup of Islanders ahead of the series launch on Monday (June 1).

From a West End performer and fashion entrepreneur to a detective swapping investigations for romance in Mallorca, the new cast brings a mix of professions, personalities, and opinions on love as the nation prepares for another summer of recouplings and villa drama.

After weeks of speculation online, fans finally got their first look at the group, with reactions quickly flooding social media. Under the official cast reveal, one viewer wrote, “A detective! What a queen, I love her already.”

Another added, “Yay! Relatively unknown people with normal jobs instead of [being] influencers.”

Here’s a closer look at the Islanders heading into the villa.

Ope – 27, West End performer, Lincolnshire/
Ope – 27, West End performer, Lincolnshire/. Picture: Love Island

Ope – 27, West End performer, Lincolnshire

Ope says he’s “always up for having a laugh and having fun,” but makes it clear he avoids anyone with “negative energy.”

He adds, “I like shorter girls, I’m really big on hair, good teeth and a nice smile. I prefer Northerners because they’ve got better craic. That’s just a fact. I haven’t really got a type, I honestly just go on energy, vibes and if you find my jokes funny.”

Confident in his approach to dating, he also says, “I'm so confident in my ability to just do my thing. I don’t get phased, I don’t get impersonated, I don’t get threatened. It’s not even about them, it’s about me. I’m very confident in myself as a person. I love my beauty, I love my looks, I love my humour. If someone fancies someone else more than me, then that’s on them. I won’t take it personally.”

Jasmine – 27, fashion business owner, Dubai/London
Jasmine – 27, fashion business owner, Dubai/London. Picture: Love Island

Jasmine – 27, fashion business owner, Dubai/London

Jasmine is looking for a partner who is “objectively hot, really charismatic, and confident,” and says insecurity is an immediate dealbreaker.

She explains, “Honestly, how would he deal with me? I don't think insecure men could handle me. I pick up on insecurity straight away, and it just wouldn't end well. By the end of it, he'd probably hate me.”

She also expects to stand out in the villa, adding, “Respectfully, what competition?” and admits she enjoys flirting for entertainment, saying, “Sometimes I might not even fancy someone, I'm just flirting because it's entertaining to me.”

Aidan – 23, property broker, Kent
Aidan – 23, property broker, Kent. Picture: Love Island

Aidan – 23, property broker, Kent

Aidan is hoping for someone “fun, can take a joke, and doesn't take themselves too seriously,” and is put off by controlling behaviour.

He says, “Probably someone who’s a bit too dominant or controlling. Someone who gets involved in everything and inserts themselves into situations that don’t really concern them. I’d rather be around people who stay in their lane and don’t try to stir things unnecessarily.”

He also sees the villa as a fresh start, explaining, “I haven’t really dated much and have only been on a couple of dates, so it hasn’t really taken off yet. Hopefully being in the Villa will turn things around.”

Lola – 28, detective, Kent
Lola – 28, detective, Kent. Picture: Love Island

Lola – 28, detective, Kent

Lola is looking for someone “tall, Italian looking” and says personality matters as much as appearance.

She adds, “I like book smart - but even if they're not book smart, I like someone who is actually teaching me stuff. Someone who does everything for me, but I can’t take the piss.”

Her list of “icks” includes arrogance and clichés, explaining, “Someone really cocky, but not in a fun, fit way, in an arrogant way. Or someone who doesn’t really have much about them. If someone says they are a cheeky chappy, that makes me sick to my core. My big ick is backpacks, but nobody is going to have a backpack on in there!”

Samuel – 25, electrician, Dudley
Samuel – 25, electrician, Dudley. Picture: Love Island

Samuel – 25, electrician, Dudley

Samuel is drawn to someone “classy, mature, blonde, fun,” and values honesty above all else.

He says, “I respect honesty and people being real about how they feel.” He adds, “I always go after what I want. Life’s too short for games, and I’m very honest about how I feel. When I like someone, I’m the least nonchalant person ever. There’s no messing around.”

Angelista – 24, nurse, Staffordshire
Angelista – 24, nurse, Staffordshire. Picture: Love Island

Angelista – 24, nurse, Staffordshire

Angelista is looking for someone who is patient and consistent, describing her ideal partner as “tall, dark and handsome.” She says, “Someone who wants to be in everyone’s face all the time, centre of attention all the time, that’s an ick!”

She also avoids drama, explaining, “I’m not here for drama, I'm non-confrontational. It’s entertaining to watch from the sidelines, I just don’t want to be involved in it! [...] I’ll put myself in the position to be seen by the guys so they know I’m interested, but I’m not gonna beg it.”

Robyn – 21, quantity surveyor and DJ, Liverpool
Robyn – 21, quantity surveyor and DJ, Liverpool. Picture: Love Island

Robyn – 21, quantity surveyor and DJ, Liverpool

Robyn is drawn to “tall, fair, muscles, nice teeth” and values manners and humour. She says, “They’ve got to make me laugh, be charming, and have good manners.”

She adds, “I have to genuinely like someone. And I'm an absolute star, they've got to tick all the boxes before they even have a chance with me.”

Lorenzo – 28, business owner, Hertfordshire
Lorenzo – 28, business owner, Hertfordshire. Picture: Love Island

Lorenzo – 28, business owner, Hertfordshire

Lorenzo is looking for a “posh girl” and admits he notices unusual details, saying, “One feature I look at is a girl’s arms.”

He also reflects on his dating life, explaining, “I’m very much a self deprecating person, so if me and another guy were interested in the same girl I’d encourage her to go and speak to him, that’s how I’d navigate the situation. Sometimes it ends up working, reverse psychology!”

Mica – 21, student, Barbados/London
Mica – 21, student, Barbados/London. Picture: Love Island

Mica – 21, student, Barbados/London

Mica wants a partner who is “buffer, bigger” and confident without ego. She says, “They need to be obsessed with me.”

She adds, “I've been trying to focus on myself and protect my peace. But as a strict programme for 2026, I'm not taking the bullshit I used to.”

Ellie – 24, real estate videographer, West Lothian
Ellie – 24, real estate videographer, West Lothian. Picture: Love Island

Ellie – 24, real estate videographer, West Lothian

Ellie is drawn to “tall dark and handsome” types and says confidence is her biggest strength.

She explains, “There’s nothing else I can do than be me. People love me and if they don’t then they’re clearly not okay. Listen, we’re all there for one reason, but I’m going to get my win.”

Samraj – 25, model, Birmingham
Samraj – 25, model, Birmingham. Picture: Love Island

Samraj – 25, model, Birmingham

Samraj says he avoids loud or argumentative personalities and is looking for a genuine connection. He shares, “I’m competitive with everything in my life, competition doesn’t phase me.”

He adds, “Without sounding arrogant, in the outside world I don’t really chase that much, I’m used to girls coming to me. I know in the Villa it’s a different dynamic.”

Sean – 25, primary school teacher, Galway
Sean – 25, primary school teacher, Galway. Picture: Love Island

Sean – 25, primary school teacher, Galway

Sean keeps things simple, describing his type as “Female!” and says he dislikes cockiness.

He adds, “If I see someone I like, I'm going for it and nothing's gonna stop me.”

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Love Island 2026's rumoured contestants have been unveiled.

Love Island 2026 cast revealed as rumoured Islanders prepare to enter the villa

Love Island's return date has officially been announced by ITV.

When does Love Island 2026 start? Launch date officially announced and it's just weeks away
Jeremy Clarkson's latest health scare was caught on camera filming for Clarkson's Farm series 5.

Clarkson’s Farm series 5 trailer reveals Jeremy Clarkson's health scare: 'My heart wasn't getting any blood'
Antigoni Buxton once appeared on a popular ITV2 reality show

Here's exactly where you recognise Cyprus's Eurovision entry Antigoni Buxton from

Look Mum No Computer is the UK Eurovision entrant

Who is the UK's Eurovision entry Look Mum No Computer? Real name, age, career and more

Jeff Brazier has shared an emotional tribute to his first granddaughter.

Jeff Brazier pays emotional tribute to granddaughter Isla Jade in heartfelt family post

Trending on Heart

Prince William has opened up about wife Catherine, Princess of Wales’s recovery following her cancer treatment on Heart Breakfast.

Prince William says he "couldn't cope without" wife Kate as he opens up about her cancer recovery
Prince William spoke to Heart Breakfast about the importance of Isles of Scilly and the upgrading of their care system

Prince William shares why Isles of Scilly is so sentimental to him as he opens new hospital wing
Prince William opens up about his time supporting Aston Villa on Heart Breakfast

Prince William reveals exactly why football team Aston Villa "really resonates" with him

MAFS Australia bride Gia has given fans clarity on her alleged job loss

MAFS Australia's Gia breaks silence on losing job following her behaviour on the show

Married at First Sight

Kylie Minogue still struggles to speak about her experience with breast cancer.

Tearful Kylie Minogue admits she still finds it 'difficult' to talk about her cancer journey

Celebrities

Rachel Gilmore and Steven Danyluk have cut ties since the reunion.

MAFS Australia's Rachel reveals why she's 'not on speaking terms' with ex-husband Steven now

Married at First Sight

Harry Styles is opening his 'Together, Together' tour in Amsterdam

What is Harry Styles's Together, Together set list?

Music

The bride found herself at the centre of a social media storm.

MAFS Australia's Bec says ‘life is crumbling’ as social media scandal causes upset for bride

Married at First Sight

Channel 4 has responded to the "serious allegations of wrongdoing".

Why has Married At First Sight UK been removed from Channel 4?

Married at First Sight

Amanda Holden and Lando Norris

McLaren Racing announces new partnership with Global

The Script are going on tour

The Script Man In The Arena Tour dates, venues and tickets revealed

Music

Delta Goodrem is climbing the charts again as she competes at the Eurovision Song Contest

Delta Goodrem facts: Age, songs, husband, cancer battle and more revealed

Niall was asked about his upcoming social calendar and whether he would be attending Harry and Zoë’s reported wedding.

Why Harry Styles's One Direction bandmate Niall Horan won't attend Zoe Kravitz wedding

Actors reportedly in the running to be the next James Bond include (L to R) Theo James, Callum Turner and Jacob Elordi.

Who is going to be the next James Bond? The actors in the running to be 007

MAFS couple Joel and Juliette had an explosive relationship on the TV show

Unaired MAFS Australia fight is the real reason Juliette skipped the final reunion

Married at First Sight

James Bond fans are still waiting for concrete details about the next big-screen 007 adventure, but a new update has offered a small glimpse behind the 007 curtain.

New James Bond movie takes major step forward after five-year wait