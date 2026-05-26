Who are the 2026 Love Island contestants? Full line-up revealed

The countdown to Love Island 2026 is officially on, with ITV unveiling this year’s full lineup of Islanders ahead of the series launch on Monday (June 1). Picture: Love Island

By Giorgina Hamilton

ITV has confirmed the full cast heading into the Love Island villa this summer, with contestants ranging from detectives and teachers to DJs, performers and business owners all hoping to find romance in Mallorca.

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The countdown to Love Island 2026 is officially on, with ITV unveiling this year’s full lineup of Islanders ahead of the series launch on Monday (June 1).

From a West End performer and fashion entrepreneur to a detective swapping investigations for romance in Mallorca, the new cast brings a mix of professions, personalities, and opinions on love as the nation prepares for another summer of recouplings and villa drama.

After weeks of speculation online, fans finally got their first look at the group, with reactions quickly flooding social media. Under the official cast reveal, one viewer wrote, “A detective! What a queen, I love her already.”

Another added, “Yay! Relatively unknown people with normal jobs instead of [being] influencers.”

Here’s a closer look at the Islanders heading into the villa.

Ope – 27, West End performer, Lincolnshire/. Picture: Love Island

Ope – 27, West End performer, Lincolnshire

Ope says he’s “always up for having a laugh and having fun,” but makes it clear he avoids anyone with “negative energy.”

He adds, “I like shorter girls, I’m really big on hair, good teeth and a nice smile. I prefer Northerners because they’ve got better craic. That’s just a fact. I haven’t really got a type, I honestly just go on energy, vibes and if you find my jokes funny.”

Confident in his approach to dating, he also says, “I'm so confident in my ability to just do my thing. I don’t get phased, I don’t get impersonated, I don’t get threatened. It’s not even about them, it’s about me. I’m very confident in myself as a person. I love my beauty, I love my looks, I love my humour. If someone fancies someone else more than me, then that’s on them. I won’t take it personally.”

Jasmine – 27, fashion business owner, Dubai/London. Picture: Love Island

Jasmine – 27, fashion business owner, Dubai/London

Jasmine is looking for a partner who is “objectively hot, really charismatic, and confident,” and says insecurity is an immediate dealbreaker.

She explains, “Honestly, how would he deal with me? I don't think insecure men could handle me. I pick up on insecurity straight away, and it just wouldn't end well. By the end of it, he'd probably hate me.”

She also expects to stand out in the villa, adding, “Respectfully, what competition?” and admits she enjoys flirting for entertainment, saying, “Sometimes I might not even fancy someone, I'm just flirting because it's entertaining to me.”

Aidan – 23, property broker, Kent. Picture: Love Island

Aidan – 23, property broker, Kent

Aidan is hoping for someone “fun, can take a joke, and doesn't take themselves too seriously,” and is put off by controlling behaviour.

He says, “Probably someone who’s a bit too dominant or controlling. Someone who gets involved in everything and inserts themselves into situations that don’t really concern them. I’d rather be around people who stay in their lane and don’t try to stir things unnecessarily.”

He also sees the villa as a fresh start, explaining, “I haven’t really dated much and have only been on a couple of dates, so it hasn’t really taken off yet. Hopefully being in the Villa will turn things around.”

Lola – 28, detective, Kent. Picture: Love Island

Lola – 28, detective, Kent

Lola is looking for someone “tall, Italian looking” and says personality matters as much as appearance.

She adds, “I like book smart - but even if they're not book smart, I like someone who is actually teaching me stuff. Someone who does everything for me, but I can’t take the piss.”

Her list of “icks” includes arrogance and clichés, explaining, “Someone really cocky, but not in a fun, fit way, in an arrogant way. Or someone who doesn’t really have much about them. If someone says they are a cheeky chappy, that makes me sick to my core. My big ick is backpacks, but nobody is going to have a backpack on in there!”

Samuel – 25, electrician, Dudley. Picture: Love Island

Samuel – 25, electrician, Dudley

Samuel is drawn to someone “classy, mature, blonde, fun,” and values honesty above all else.

He says, “I respect honesty and people being real about how they feel.” He adds, “I always go after what I want. Life’s too short for games, and I’m very honest about how I feel. When I like someone, I’m the least nonchalant person ever. There’s no messing around.”

Angelista – 24, nurse, Staffordshire. Picture: Love Island

Angelista – 24, nurse, Staffordshire

Angelista is looking for someone who is patient and consistent, describing her ideal partner as “tall, dark and handsome.” She says, “Someone who wants to be in everyone’s face all the time, centre of attention all the time, that’s an ick!”

She also avoids drama, explaining, “I’m not here for drama, I'm non-confrontational. It’s entertaining to watch from the sidelines, I just don’t want to be involved in it! [...] I’ll put myself in the position to be seen by the guys so they know I’m interested, but I’m not gonna beg it.”

Robyn – 21, quantity surveyor and DJ, Liverpool. Picture: Love Island

Robyn – 21, quantity surveyor and DJ, Liverpool

Robyn is drawn to “tall, fair, muscles, nice teeth” and values manners and humour. She says, “They’ve got to make me laugh, be charming, and have good manners.”

She adds, “I have to genuinely like someone. And I'm an absolute star, they've got to tick all the boxes before they even have a chance with me.”

Lorenzo – 28, business owner, Hertfordshire. Picture: Love Island

Lorenzo – 28, business owner, Hertfordshire

Lorenzo is looking for a “posh girl” and admits he notices unusual details, saying, “One feature I look at is a girl’s arms.”

He also reflects on his dating life, explaining, “I’m very much a self deprecating person, so if me and another guy were interested in the same girl I’d encourage her to go and speak to him, that’s how I’d navigate the situation. Sometimes it ends up working, reverse psychology!”

Mica – 21, student, Barbados/London. Picture: Love Island

Mica – 21, student, Barbados/London

Mica wants a partner who is “buffer, bigger” and confident without ego. She says, “They need to be obsessed with me.”

She adds, “I've been trying to focus on myself and protect my peace. But as a strict programme for 2026, I'm not taking the bullshit I used to.”

Ellie – 24, real estate videographer, West Lothian. Picture: Love Island

Ellie – 24, real estate videographer, West Lothian

Ellie is drawn to “tall dark and handsome” types and says confidence is her biggest strength.

She explains, “There’s nothing else I can do than be me. People love me and if they don’t then they’re clearly not okay. Listen, we’re all there for one reason, but I’m going to get my win.”

Samraj – 25, model, Birmingham. Picture: Love Island

Samraj – 25, model, Birmingham

Samraj says he avoids loud or argumentative personalities and is looking for a genuine connection. He shares, “I’m competitive with everything in my life, competition doesn’t phase me.”

He adds, “Without sounding arrogant, in the outside world I don’t really chase that much, I’m used to girls coming to me. I know in the Villa it’s a different dynamic.”

Sean – 25, primary school teacher, Galway. Picture: Love Island

Sean – 25, primary school teacher, Galway

Sean keeps things simple, describing his type as “Female!” and says he dislikes cockiness.

He adds, “If I see someone I like, I'm going for it and nothing's gonna stop me.”

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