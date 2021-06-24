Who is Love Island’s Toby Aromolaran? Meet the semi-pro football player from Essex

24 June 2021, 12:55 | Updated: 24 June 2021, 13:39

How old is Toby Aromolaran and what football team does he play for?

Love Island is back for another series of re-couplings, dumpings and bombshells.

And one man hoping to find The One is Toby Aromolaran who has joined the line up.

So, let’s get to know more about Toby’s age, career and Instagram…

Toby Aromolaran is part of Love Island 2021
Toby Aromolaran is part of Love Island 2021. Picture: ITV

How old is Toby Aromolaran?

Toby is 22-years-old from Essex.

He said his friends and family describe him as ‘optimistic’, adding: “I always see the bright side in the worst situations.

“I’m a fun guy when I go on a night out. Responsible guy as well.”

When it comes to his future partner, Toby has a thing for ‘nice feet’ as he said: “That’s a dealbreaker for me.

“I don’t have a foot fetish but I appreciate nice feet! I think you can judge someone by their feet.”

What does Toby Aromolaran do for a living?

Toby plays semi-professional football for a team called Hashtag United.

They are ‘very social media focused’, with most of their games and training sessions on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.

Opening up about his job, Toby said: “I’ve played football since I was about six, but it’s really come into a new light for the past year since I joined a team called Hashtag United.

“Playing with them has really made me fall in love with the game again.”

When asked if he has a competitive streak, he added: “Personally, I’m a winner. I play football, which is a competitive sport. It’s not just a game.

“It’s for the position and the team. I’ve been competing my whole life. I’m a winner, I don’t like losing. I’m not a sore loser but I like to win.”

What is Toby Aromolaran’s Instagram?

You can find Toby on Instagram @tobyaromolaran.

Obviously, he loves a topless selfie and aso sharing loads of photos of himself playing football.

