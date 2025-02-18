Who won Love Island All Stars 2025?

18 February 2025, 11:47

The Love Island All Stars 2025 winners have been announced!
The Love Island All Stars 2025 winners have been announced! Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

The dramatic finale of Love Island All Stars 2025 has come to a close – find out which couple took the crown.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars 2025 has crowned its winners with Gabby Allen and Casey O’Gorman taking this season's £50,000 prize pot.

Following a dramatic week of leaked messages, explosive arguments and romantic declarations, the loved-up couple emerged as champions during Monday night's closing show.

The pair stole the top spot from fellow finalists Grace Jackson and Luca Bish, who were announced as runners-up by host Maya Jama in the tense final.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard finished third, Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame placed fourth, and Elma Pazar and Sammy Root came in fifth as the second ever All Stars series wrapped.

Love Island - Gabby and Casey win All Stars series 2

Maya re-entered the South African villa earlier this week to reveal which of Islanders had won the public vote, but after the 2025 winners were announced fans were left divided.

Viewers took to social media to share their shock over Casey and Gabby's unexpected victory, with some claiming one contestant in particular was "robbed" of the title.

"If there was any islander that should have won this show twice it was Ekin Su… she was robbed," said one disappointed fan.

"Okay what just happened? Abeg Gabby & Casey?!? Oh hell naw…," fumed another.

A third savagely started a debate, writing next to a photo of Casey and Gabby: "Let me add to the thread – The worst Love Island All Stars winners."

Gabby Allen and Casey O’Gorman were announced as this year's winners.
Gabby Allen and Casey O’Gorman were announced as this year's winners. Picture: ITV
Grace Jackson and Luca Bish came in second place.
Grace Jackson and Luca Bish came in second place. Picture: ITV

However, many of the couple's cheerleaders were elated the pair emerged as champions.

"SOOOOOOO happy gabby n casey won!!! LOVE THEM #LoveIsland #LoveIslandAllStars #AllStars," exclaimed one fan.

"Well done Casey and Gabby," agreed a second. "The only couple that didn't look like they were trying too hard and seemed to have a truly natural connection with each other. All the best. Hope it works out."

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard took the third spot.
Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard took the third spot. Picture: ITV
Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame placed fourth.
Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame placed fourth. Picture: ITV

Each of the Islanders opened up to Maya during their exit interviews following the shock result, with Ekin-Su reassuring the audience that she was "really happy" she had "found her man".

Luca gushed over Grace, hinting he was about to take their relationship to the next level, revealing: "I'm so excited to do things with you, and once we get out and meet each other's families, you will be my girlfriend."

Catherine confessed she had "prayed" that a man like Omar would sweep her off her feet, telling Maya that "good things come to those who wait".

Omar sweetly agreed, adding: "For me this time round I came in here looking for exactly what I want and got that."

Elma Pazar and Sammy Root came in fifth.
Elma Pazar and Sammy Root came in fifth. Picture: ITV

TOWIE stars Elma and Sammy told the crowd they only had eyes for each other upon leaving the villa, with Elma announcing: "We're exclusive!"

"Hopefully in the future, it's going so well so far. We've got about 147 dates so far. The first date is at Elma's watching movies, eating pasta and halloumi," added Sammy.

The five couples also had time to reflect on their Love Island All Stars journey and spoke about what they were hoping for from their relationships outside the villa.

"I feel excited for you to meet my family," winner Gabby told her partner Casey. "This is where we learn about each other in different ways."

Elma confessed to Sammy: "I feel like you made my Love Island experience."

While Curtis told new girlfriend Ekin: "You are my best friend, my lover, my boyfriend, my Love Island journey."

