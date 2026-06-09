Who's been dumped from Love Island? Full list of 2026 stars who've left the villa so far

All the Love Island 2026 stars who have quit, left or been dumped from the villa. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Who left Love Island 2026 last night? Here, we list all of the dumped Islanders from series 13 so far.

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Love Island 2026 has been seriously unpredictable so far, with shocking twists and turns hitting this year's contestants from every angle.

One Islander's brother entered as a dramatic bombshell, the boys' surprise dates were secretly filmed for the girls to watch, and even the debut dumping didn't go to plan.

Ellie and Samraj were the first two stars to get the boot, but instead of jetting back home they were given a second shot at romance, stirring up trouble for their former partners – and that's before series 13's first cast mate decided quit the show of his own accord.

So as we break down all the confusion, here's every single Islander that has left the Love Island villa so far, plus the reason for their exit.

George Knight - QUIT

George Knight quit the series unexpectedly due to 'private reasons'. Picture: ITV

Bombshell George Knight quit the villa in the very first week, disappearing from scenes before his co-stars were told he was 'never coming back'.

The footballer, 28, has since revealed it was for personal reasons, hinting it was something to do with his close family.

Ellie Chadwick - DUMPED BUT RETURNED

Ellie Chadwick was the first girl officially dumped from the island. Picture: ITV

Original Islander Ellie Chadwick was the first girl to be dumped from the villa in series 13, and it happened via a brutal snub.

Bombshells George Knight and Yasmin Hadlow were given the secret task of choosing one boy and one girl to leave the show for any reason they decided.

Yas admitted she fancied Ellie's love interest Aidan Murphy, meaning the Scottish beauty was sent home to clear the way for romance.

However, as her taxi pulled away she received a text serving up a second chance at love, and re-entered the show that night with Aidan's brother Kavan Murphy.

Her now-ex's younger brother then chose her in a re-coupling, saving her from getting the chop again.

Samraj Toor - DUMPED BUT RETURNED

Samraj Toor was dumped from the villa but returned in a shock twist. Picture: ITV

Exactly the same fate hit Samraj Toor, who was officially the first boy to be dumped from the island.

George got rid of the international model so that he could crack on with his current flirtation Mica Harris.

But instead of jetting back home, the axed star too read the shock text in the taxi alongside Ellie and was sent on a date with newcomer Priya Jaswal.

They instantly connected and lucky for Samraj, he was brought back into the villa by the beautiful bombshell.

During the recoupling later in the show, she also chose him as her match, meaning he was safe from his second eviction.