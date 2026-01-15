Why did Millie Court and Liam Reardon split? Love Island stars' break-up explained

15 January 2026, 20:55

On/off couple Millie Court and Liam Reardon have endured two public break-ups
On/off couple Millie Court and Liam Reardon have endured two public break-ups. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Millie Court and Liam Reardon's full relationship timeline revealed – and the reasons behind their two shock break-ups.

Love Island stars Millie Court and Liam Reardon first locked eyes on each other in the villa back in 2021.

Their sweet romance blossomed just days after the Essex beauty arrived as a bombshell, and although their relationship was rocked by a connection in Casa Amor, the pair went on to fall madly in love.

After going exclusive on the show, the former lovebirds were crowned winners of series seven and set up home together in Essex a few months after leaving Mallorca – but their romance didn't last.

They split, got back together, then split again, so here's everything you need to know about their two brutal break-ups and where the famous exes are now.

Millie and Liam were crowned winners of Love Island series 7
Why did Love Island's Millie and Liam split?

Love Island fans were rooting for Millie and Liam and things seemed to be going well.

Following their ITV win they were living in Essex and building a life together, but the pair shocked social media followers in July 2022 when they announced they had decided to split.

At the time, they released a joint statement, which read: "Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Liam and I wanted to share with you that we have separated. It's been a tough decision and I am gutted but it's ultimately what is best for us right now.

"Thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship. Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island and the past year.

"And I wish Liam all the best in everything he does. We're both ready for new chapters and I'm excited for what's next."

Millie shared a statement on Instagram in 2022 confirming their split.
Did Love Island's Millie and Liam get back together?

Rumours that Millie and Liam had rekindled their relationship began swirling back in April 2023.

Insiders claimed the reality stars had given each other a second chance, sealing the deal with a romantic trip to the Lake District over Easter weekend.

In May, the pair confirmed the speculation was true with a series of holiday photos, red carpet appearances and Instagram snaps showing them clearly cosying up together. By Liam's birthday in August, they were officially back on.

During that time, Millie opened up about their first break-up, explaining that it ended amicably and they always thought they'd come back to each other.

She said: "It didn't end sourly, it wasn't that kind of breakup. It was a decision that we needed a break.

"I think we both knew it wasn't going to be something that ended forever, I think we knew it was something we wanted to revisit, but it was time that we needed. We managed to make it work again and now it's better than ever."

The popular Love Island couple told fans they were officially back on in 2023
More lavish trips and sweet date nights followed alongside gushing tributes on Instagram from Christmas through to Valentine's Day.

They were still going strong in the summer of 2024, with Millie writing on social media in August: "Happy birthday to my favourite human on this planet. You are my best friend, the person I go to for anything and everything, the person that makes me laugh more than anyone and the person I can't ever stop thinking about."

Millie and Liam launched a podcast together on 1st October 2024 and their personal and working relationship grew stronger all the way through until 2025 – which is when things took a turn for the worse.

Love Island's Millie and Liam split again two years after they reconciled
Why did Millie and Liam split again?

In September 2025, the couple shocked their loyal fans by announcing they had split for a second time.

Reports claimed Liam initiated the break-up as they were struggling to make their long-distance relationship work, hinting they weren't living together at the time.

Neither of them accused the other of cheating, despite rumours floating around on social media, leading people to believe they ended amicably.

Where are Millie and Liam now?

Millie is starring in season three of Love Island All Stars as she puts herself out there to find love once again, while Liam has reportedly moved on with girlfriend and law student Lara Grace.

