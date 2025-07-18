Real reason Harrison quit Love Island revealed
18 July 2025, 11:38
Why did Harrison leave Love Island? Here is everything we know about his shock exit from the villa.
Listen to this article
Love Island star Harrison Solomon, 22, has shocked fans with his exit from the show, just days after fans slammed his behaviour regarding relationships with Lauren Wood, 26, and Toni Laites, 24.
For the past week viewers have seen Harrison struggle to pick between Toni and Lauren, leading to heated conversations and the 22-year-old receiving backlash online for his behaviour.
On Friday July 18 it was revealed Harrison had quit the villa and returned back to the UK, however many fans were confused as to why he had left the show.
So why did Harrison leave Love Island? Here is everything we know about his surprise exit.
Why did Harrison quit Love Island?
It has been revealed Harrison left Love Island after having conversations with the duty of care team, ultimately deciding to quit the process on Thursday July 17 and return home.
A source told The Sun: "It's been a momentous few days for Harrison and ultimately he has decided to quit.
"Everyone was so shocked and people were crying and hugging him. He worked through everything with the ITV duty of care team and is making his way home to his family now."
- Read more: Who is Love Island's Angel Swift? Bombshell's age, job and Instagram revealed
- Read more: Love Island stars Lauren and Ty's 'secret romance' before the show explained
This news comes days after Women's Aid Communications Manager Jessye Werner spoke out about Love Island's depictions of "unhealthy patterns of behaviour", after fans branded Harrison "petrifying".
They told The Tab: "In recent years, Love Island and other forms of reality TV have been repeatedly called out by viewers for allowing in contestants that had a history of abusive, coercive and manipulative behaviour in previous relationships.
"As a result, production companies have been more careful when it comes to selecting contestants and calling out toxic behaviours when we see them.
"Despite these positive steps, we still see unhealthy patterns of behaviour on these shows, showing just how steeped in misogyny and sexism our society still is. Women are often lied to, slut-shamed and manipulated, as well as laughed at behind their backs.
"Misogyny and sexism lay the foundation for the tolerance of abuse and violence – it reinforces a culture that excuses and trivialises violence against women and girls. More must be done to educate contestants on sexism and misogyny, and it is a great credit to viewers who take to social media, continuing to call out these behaviours as soon as they see them."
In recent episodes viewers have seen a love triangle form between Harrison, Toni and Lauren after the 22-year-old brought Lauren back from Casa Amor.
Things reached new levels when Lauren and Harrison became intimate, leading to the 26-year-old breaking down in tears when Toni recoupled with Harrison the next day.
On Thursday July 17, viewers watched as Harrison confirmed to Toni he still had feelings with Lauren, meaning their relationship was hanging in the balance.
It is expected Harrison's exit from the show will be aired in the coming days.
- Read more: Love Island star dumped in dramatic twist leaving Islanders stunned
- Read more: Is Maya Jama quitting Love Island? The rumours explained
- Read more: Love Island's Giorgio slams boys' disrespectful treatment of girls