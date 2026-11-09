Why Maya Jama quit Love island after nine series

Maya Jama has confirmed she has quit Love Island after joining as the presenter in 2023. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Love Island is on the lookout for a new presenter as host Maya Jama confirms her departure with a heartfelt statement.

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Maya Jama took over hosting Love Island, plus it's All Stars spin off, from Laura Whitemore in 2023 but has now officially confirmed her exit.

Taking to Instagram, the TV presenter said it's time to step down from the "unforgettable" role and how the past nine series had left her "grateful".

Maya wrote: "What an incredible era and what an unforgettable time I’ve had, it’s been far too much fun to put into words or a video... but as all good things must come to an end, it’s my time to step down as the host of my beloved Love Island."

The 32-year-old went on to thank all the islanders, production staff and audiences for their hard work and loyalty over the years which helped make the show such a success.

Maya Jama has presented Love Island for nine series. Picture: ITV

But when it comes down to why Maya left Love Island, she explained it's all about personal growth and taking on new challenges.

"I started hosting the show aged 28 and during the 9 incredible series met the most wonderful humans along the way. I’ve loved every slow-mo walk, fire pit and live show. I’ll forever be grateful for the experience," Maya explained.

"But I’ve always believed that to truly grow, you have to take a leap every now and then, and now is my time to throw myself into something new."

Despite leaving Love Island, Maya added she wishes the popular dating show "all the success in the world" and promised she will always remain a fan and viewer.

Upon her announcement, it wasn't long before the islanders themselves reacted to the exit with ITV saying it was "the end of an iconic era".

Maya Jama believes growth comes from making difficult decisions which is why she quit the popular show. Picture: Maya Jama/Instagram

Maya Jama announces she will no longer continue to be a presenter of Love Island

All Stars hopeful Whitney Adebayo commented: "The Queeeeen! Wishing you all the best in the future."

Molly Smith wrote: "The best!"

Dad-to-be Tyrique Hyde was also quick to comment: "Smashed it! MY GOAT."

The next Love Island All Stars is due to start in January 2027.

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