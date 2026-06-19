Love Island couple Wil Anderson and Uma Jammeh take on the USA to support his famous brother

Love Island's Wil and Uma have headed to the USA to support his famous brother. Picture: Wil Anderson/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

We all remember Wil Anderson and Uma Jammeh from Love Island, right? Well, it turns out he isn't the only famous face in his family as he heads to the World Cup.

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In 2024, Wil Anderson rose to fame on Love Island as he headed into the villa as a bombshell and found love with the beautiful Uma Jammeh.

However, people are now only realising Wil isn't the most famous person in his family as he shares pictures on his socials of his time in the USA to see the World Cup.

Touching down in the states, Wil uploaded a collection of photos, which included one of him and Una in a football training ground, and captioned it: "First few days stateside."

So why is Wil so invested in the football World Cup? Well, it turns out he's the older brother of England midfielder Elliot Anderson.

Wil Anderson is the older brother of England football player Elliot Anderson. Picture: Wil Anderson/Instagram

Supporting his sibling in one of his biggest sporting moments, Wil and fiancé Uma have relocated while England remain in the competition.

Following their 4-2 win against Croatia in the first round, the former Love Islander shared a picture of him with his two brothers in the stadium and wrote: "Surreal."

Wil and Uma - who also took a couple of days to themselves in the states - have been together since meeting on Love Island 2024.

He entered as a bombshell and immediately stole Uma's attention. However, as in all great Love Island love stories, Casa Amor happened and Wil put their relationship in jeopardy.

Wil Anderson and Uma Jammeh met in 2024 in the famous Love Island villa. Picture: Getty

Following that, Uma made one of the biggest and boldest moves in the history of the show as she immediately declared she was leaving the villa when she heard Wil was being dumped.

Since then, the couple have gone on to become one of Love Island's biggest success stories as they confirmed in 2025 they had got engaged.

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