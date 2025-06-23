Who is Love Island's Will Means? Bombshell's age, job and Instagram revealed

Who is Love Island's Will Means? Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Alice Dear

Who is Love Island bombshell Will Means? How old is he, what is his job and what is he looking for in the villa?

Love Island is set for a big surprise as four new bombshells enter the villa on Monday night's episode (June 23) - nursery owner Caprice, account manager Giorgio, dental nurse Poppy and personal trainer Will.

Will Means, a 25-year-old and from Norfolk, is looking to meet his soulmate in the Love Island villa, and isn't afraid of stepping on toes to find the girl of his dreams.

His biggest claim to fame is that he was named the 4th fittest farmer by Farmers' Weekly in 2023 - but will the Love Island girls be impressed?

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's bombshell Will Means - from his age to his job and plans for his time in the villa.

Will Means is a 25-year-old personal trainer from Norfolk. Picture: ITV

Who is Love Island's Will?

Will Means is a 25-year-old personal trainer from Norfolk who is entering Love Island as a bombshell on Monday, June 23 alongside three others.

He grew up on his family's farm and was named the 4th fittest farmer by Farmers' Weekly in 2023 after competing in a number of fitness tests. Will likes to challenge himself, completing the Hyrox World Champs and coming 35th and completing an Iron Man earlier this year.

How old is Will from Love Island?

Love Island bombshell Will is 25-years-old.

What is Will from Love Island's job?

Will from Love Island is a personal trainer.

What is Will from Love Island's Instagram?

You can follow Love Island's Will Means on Instagram here with the handle @willmeanss.

What is Will looking for on Love Island?

The new Love Island star is looking forward to meeting all the girls, and hopes that he will meet his soulmate in the villa. Will is looking for a sporty girl who is up for a laugh and doesn't take life too seriously.

His red flags include arrogance and girls who talk about themselves a lot. Will's green flags, on the other hand, include politeness, humour and someone who is family-oriented.

When it comes to going after the girls he likes, Will isn't afraid to stir the pot. "You’re not here to make friends, I’m not afraid to do that," he said.

He does, however, think he'll get along with Conor and Tommy in the villa, describing them both as "relaxed and chilled".

