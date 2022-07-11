Will there be a winter Love Island in 2023?

11 July 2022, 14:44

Is Winter Love Island back? Here's what the ITV bosses have said...

Love Island has well and truly gripped us this year, with more drama than we’ve ever seen before.

But with the show coming to an end over the next few weeks, fans of the show have been wondering whether it will be back in the winter.

A winter version of Love Island has only aired on ITV2 once before back in January 2020, right before the pandemic forced us all into lockdown.

Is Love Island winter back this year? Here’s what we know…

Winter Love Island is back in 2023
When is winter Love Island on?

Love Island will return in January 2023, as well as summer 2023.

ITV bosses have confirmed a fresh batch of Islanders will be returning to a villa in South Africa on a quest to find The One.

The new stars will be ditching their usual Majorcan villa in favour of a South African version for practical reasons, simply because it will be summer in Cape Town during January.

Mike Spencer, Executive Producer at Lifted Entertainment, said: “After eight brilliant series, we are excited to be serving up two helpings of love in 2023 by kicking off in January at a stunning new villa in South Africa.

Paige and Finn won winter Love Island 2020
“We can look forward to more romances, bromances and everything in between as we embark on another epic year of love.”

The first and only winners of winter Love Island were Paige Turley and Finn Tapp, who are still together now.

Talking about the show’s return, the couple said: "Love Island enabled us to find love with someone that without the show, our paths would never have crossed.

“We both found everything that we’d asked for in a partner in each other and we now live together in Manchester (we've been here for almost two years).

“We've got a new amazing group of friends and literally couldn't imagine life without each other.”

Meanwhile, in summer 2023 the dating show return to Mallorca for another eight-week run.

