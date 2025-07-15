Love Island viewers have 'worked out' which couple Shakira and Ty dump

15 July 2025, 09:27

Love Island viewers have 'worked out' which couple will be dumped
Love Island viewers have 'worked out' which couple will be dumped. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Shakira and Ty were left with the hard decision to decide which of the least compatible couples should be dumped from the villa on last night's Love Island.

Love Island viewers think they have worked out the 'obvious' couple that Shakira and Ty will dump from the villa following a huge cliffhanger during Monday night's episode.

In a shock dumping, Ben and Andrada were told to leave Love Island immediately after being voted the least compatible by the public. While the rest of the villa were left reeling by the departure, it wasn't long before a text message alerted them to yet another dumping.

It was revealed that Conor and Emma, Harrison and Lauren and Tommy and Lucy had been voted the least compatible, while Shakira and Ty were voted the most. A following text unveiled another twist in which Shakira and Ty must decide which of these three couples should follow in the footsteps of Ben and Andrada and leave the show.

The episode ended on a cliffhanger, with Shakira and Ty beginning their private discussion as to who they will pick.

Shakira and Ty have been given the choice of who to dump from the villa
Shakira and Ty have been given the choice of who to dump from the villa. Picture: itv

Love Island viewers, however, believe they have worked out who will be dumped, calling Shakira and Ty's upcoming decision "obvious". Taking to social media, many fans of the show have "worked out" that it will be Tommy and Lucy that leave the villa on Tuesday night.

They argue that because Shakira and Conor are growing closer, she won't want to dump him and Emma from the villa. She also won't want to get rid of Harrison and Lauren, as her best friend in the villa, Toni, has her sights set on rekindling her romance with Harrison. This leaves Tommy and Lucy.

One person commented online: "It’s so obvious Tommy is gone, Shakira wants Conor and her best friend wants Harrison, there’s no other choice."

A second viewer wrote: "She’s keeping Harrison for her bestie, Conor for herself and saying bye bye to Tommy."

People think Tommy and Lucy will be dumped from the villa
People think Tommy and Lucy will be dumped from the villa. Picture: itv

Some viewers, however, have been begging Shakira to get rid of Harrison and Lauren in a bid to save Toni from heartbreak, especially after he and Lauren appeared to have slept together.

What will be interesting, if it is Tommy and Lucy that are dumped from the villa, is their reaction to the voice-note circulating on social media in which a voice (alleged to be Lucy) tells her friend that she plans to go after Tommy when she enters the villa in a bid to make it to the final.

