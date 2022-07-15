Love Island fans ‘work out’ which stars leave the villa tonight

What happened on Love Island last night and who went home? Here's what we know...

Last night’s Love Island was as dramatic as ever, with the contestants finding out six of them are in danger of being dumped.

During the dramatic recoupling Dami Hope and Andrew Le Page were excited to get back into bed with their original partners Indiyah Polack and Tasha Ghouri.

Meanwhile new boy Adam Collard got to choose who he wanted to couple up with, going for newly single Paige Thorne.

Adam and Paige coupled up on Love Island. Picture: ITV

But just the contestants settled into their new couples, Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu received a text message asking all Islanders to gather at the fire pit.

It was then announced that the public have been voting for their favourites, with some couples at risk of heading home.

So, what happened and who went home? Viewers think they know..

Who is leaving Love Island tonight?

While we don’t know who is leaving the Love Island villa tonight, there are three vulnerable girls and boys who could be going home.

These are:

Summer Botwe

Coco Lodge

Tasha Ghouri

Deji Adeniyi

Josh Le Grove

Andrew Le Page

Deji is vulnerable on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Viewers at home think they know who will go home, with one writing on Twitter: "I can't lie, you know. Deji and Coco are packing their bags tonight."

"Not even gonna vote. It's not exactly a surprise that Deji and Coco will be going,” someone else said.

While a third added: "Deji and Coco are simply just furniture in the villa at the moment. Adios!"

A fourth said: “let’s face it. it’s gonna be deji and coco. too obvious. #LoveIsland.”

Coco and Deji both entered the villa as Casa Amor bombshells, with Coco coupling up with Andrew and Deji getting to know Indiyah.

However both Andrew and Indiyah recoupled with their original partners, leaving Coco and Deji no choice but to create a friends couple.