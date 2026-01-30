Love Island All Stars Yamen Sanders - USA bombshell's age, job and what happened on his first series

Love Island All Stars has welcomed Yamen Sanders from the USA series. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

How tall is Love Island All Stars contestant Yamen Sanders? And what is his reality TV history? Here's everything you need to know.

Love Island All Stars 2026 invited six new bombshells to the South African villa this series and the best part about it was they were all from the USA.

Introducing Yamen Sanders, this former islander is looking to find love and friendship this time around.

He said: "I don’t know anyone in the UK! Best case scenario, I get a British girlfriend, worst case, I have a lot of friends in a new country - and that’s a blessing. The UK isn’t far from LA. That’s a direct flight!"

So who is Love Island bombshell Yamen and what do we need to know about him? Here's all the important details from age, where he's from, his height and his former job.

Yamen Sanders is back in the Love Island villa after seven years. Picture: Yamen Sanders/Instagram

Who is Love Island USA bombshell Yamen Sanders?

Age: 31

From: Los Angeles

Instagram: @yamensanders

Yamen has made a high profile for himself both in and outside of the Love Island villa.

With a following of over 200k on Instagram, Yamen has admitted his approach to life is very direct.

He said: "I’m definitely very real, blunt, and honest. I don’t sugar coat. At my age I’m very mature and I know what I want. I know what I like and I know what I don’t like.

How tall is Love Island's Yamen Sanders?

One of the tallest islanders in this 2026 series, Yamen measures in at 6ft 4in tall which is around 1.93m in height.

What is Love Island All Stars Yamen Sander's job?

Yamen has a varied work CV as he's tried a number of different career paths. He first began as an athlete, previously playing American football in the NFL.

He's also tried out modelling and of course, has turned into somewhat of an influencer since finding reality TV fame. His Instagram bio also details his side business, The Creator Cheat Code. He helps fellow social media creators have a better business plan.

What happened when Love Island's Yamen Sanders first appeared on the show?

It's been a while since Yamen first appeared on Love Island USA as he took part in the first series seven yers ago. He entered as part of the original line up but left on day 22 alongside Aïssata Diallo.

Speaking about his first time experience, he said: "The first time I did Love Island USA it was a life-changing experience. I went into it with the hope of meeting someone. You do get close to people so quickly, it’s amazing. I was an OG and I was nervous as hell. I had a really good time.

"I was coupled up with a few different girls. The audience voted one girl off and it broke my heart! Then I met another girl, but they her and I were voted out very close to the end."

