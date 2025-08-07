Love Island's Yasmin announces devastating death of cat Miaow Miaow after cancer battle

7 August 2025, 11:21

Yasmin has announced Miaow Miaow's death
Yasmin has announced Miaow Miaow's death. Picture: Instagram/@yasminpettet111/ITV

By Hope Wilson

Yasmin shared the sad news her 11-year-old pet cat passed away whilst she was on Love Island.

Love Island star Yasmin Pettet has announced the sad death of her beloved cat Miaow Miaow.

Throughout her time on the show Yas spoke often about her pet cat and was excited to introduce Miaow Miaow to her new beau Jamie.

However she has sadly revealed that her 11-year-old cat passed away whilst she was on the show, with her twin sister Zara and mum Mitra concealing the devastating news from her when they visited the villa.

Telling fans about Miaow Miaow's death, Yasmin wrote on Instagram: "As I've spoken about her on the show I'm sure a lot of you will know I have a cat called miaow miaow who's been by my side for 11 years now."

Yasmin has revealed Miaow Miaow has passed away
Yasmin has revealed Miaow Miaow has passed away. Picture: ITV

She continued: "When I was filming Love Island I had a bad gut feeling something was off and when my mum and sister came into the villa I asked them and still felt like something was off.

"Rightfully they didn't tell me because I was still in the villa but after the final I called my sister and she told me that miaow miaow had cancer and died whilst I was away filming Love Island.

"I'm trying to be as active as I can be on socials but am taking time for myself to process this heartbreak. RIP to my beautiful baby girl, you were so loved and will always be in my soul."

Whilst on the show Yasmin made her love for Miaow Miaow clear and was even brought to tears by Jamie when he gifted her a ring symbolising her cat during their final date.

Yasmin released a statement with the sad update
Yasmin released a statement with the sad update. Picture: Instagram/@yasminpettet111

This upsetting update comes just days after Toni and Cach were crowned Love Island 2025 winners, with Harry and Shakira coming in second, Yasmin and Jamie in third, and Ty and Angel in fourth place.

Speaking about her time in the villa, Yasmin said: "It feels completely surreal and it has made everything that happened in the Villa worth it, because it's all been for something. I wish I had taken more of it in because I feel like I’ve blinked and it’s all over."

Jamie added: "Honestly it's a really nice feeling. It's nice to know that there was public support for us and I'm just glad we were with the people we were with. Obviously me going in with three Casa boys, we were close the entire time and to experience that together was fantastic."

Yasmin and Jamie are taking their connection into the outside world
Yasmin and Jamie are taking their connection into the outside world. Picture: ITV

She also spoke about the friendships she's made whilst in the villa, stating: "I never thought I would leave with actual friendships. But I have definitely left with solid people around me."

Yasmin went on to break her silence on the supposed 'feud' between the girls, after a 'divide' was spotted in the villa.

The star revealed: "I think it was just a difference of character. You're in a Villa with people you wouldn't necessarily be the best of friends with so naturally disagreements happen because of differences of opinion. But that's OK, it happens."

