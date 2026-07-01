Love Island's Yasmin looks exactly like this famous pop star as fans brand them 'twins'

1 July 2026, 13:33

Love Island fans think Yasmin Hadlow has a famous 'twin'.
Love Island fans think Yasmin Hadlow has a famous 'twin'. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Love Island fans 'can't unsee' the likeness between Yasmin Hadlow and this American pop princess – but can you guess her celebrity doppelgänger?

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Love Island fans have spent the past few weeks desperately trying work out why 2026 Islander Yasmin Hadlow looks so familiar.

The bombshell from Kent, 23, blew the boys away at the start of series 13 when she arrived alongside George Knight, immediately turning heads with her pretty features and bubbly personality.

Since entering the villa, she's had Aidan Murphy begging for a second chance since their romance fizzled out, Lorenzo Alessi gushing over her in recoupling speeches, and Casa Amor boy Tommy admitting she was just his type.

There's something about the recruitment consultant's natural beauty, doe-eyed look and sweet character that viewers can't shake – and now fans are finally realising it's because she has a celebrity lookalike.

Yasmin Hadlow has a celebrity lookalike and she's a Hollywood superstar.
Yasmin Hadlow has a celebrity lookalike and she's a Hollywood superstar. Picture: ITV

So who is Yasmin's famous 'twin'? Well, tons of people online think she bears a striking resemblance to American pop superstar Sabrina Carpenter.

Taking to Reddit to share photos of Yas with the Espresso hitmaker, fans couldn't believe how similar the two girls looked once put side-by-side.

"Was tryna figure out for ages why Yasmin looks so familiar/where I've seen her before," explained one social media user.

"Is it just me or do her and Sabrina carpenter share a lot of facial similarities????"

Fans 'can't unsee' the likeliness between the pop princess and the 2026 Islander.
Fans 'can't unsee' the likeliness between the pop princess and the 2026 Islander. Picture: Instagram

"Yeah I've thought this from the second we saw her! They could be Polly pocket twins," agreed another viewer.

"I’ve called her Sabrina Carpenter in my head from the moment she walked in," joked a third.

"Luv my lil Sabrina carpenter lookalike," added a fourth, while someone simply wrote: "Yasmina Carpenter".

"Oh me and my bf just call her that [Sabrina Carpenter] out loud I forget her real name sometimes lol," explained a sixth.

In fact, there's an entire thread on Reddit dedicated to facial similarities between the reality star and the ex-Disney actress.

And her face isn't the only likeness as the Please, Please, Please singer is only five feet tall so is petite like Yas, who's just 5 foot 1inches.

Both have a dolly-like look and like styling their hair in the same way, too.

We can see it, especially in the evenings when Yas blow-dries her hair into glamorous bouncy curls and enhances her strong eyebrows and glittering eyes with make-up like Sabrina.

Reddit users have likened Yasmin's glamorous hair and petite frame to Sabrina's.
Reddit users have likened Yasmin's glamorous hair and petite frame to Sabrina's. Picture: ITV

Since posting the thread, there's been more comparisons made between this year's 2026 Love Island cast and a bunch of celebrities.

Apparently Lorenzo looks like Mr Big from Sex and the City, Carrie Bradshaw's one true love played by US actor Chris North.

Some fans think Lola Deal shares similarities to actress Lacey Chabert, who starred as Gretchen Wieners in 2004 teen comedy Mean Girls.

And new boy Tommy Stagg could have been another one of Aidan and Kavan Murphy's brothers with his combed-back mousey hair and perfect teeth.

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