Real reason Yasmin and Jamie split revealed after Love Island romance

16 September 2025, 11:32

Yasmin and Jamie have called it quits
Yasmin and Jamie have called it quits.

By Hope Wilson

Why did Love Island's Yasmin and Jamie split? Here is everything we know about their break-up.





Love Island stars Yasmin Pettet, 24, and Jamie Rhodes, 26, have split after leaving the villa together.

This news comes after Yasmin was reportedly 'flirting' with Traitors star Freddie Fraser at the NTAs behind Jamie's back. However the 24-year-old has come out to defend herself and clarify where she and Jamie stand today.

Taking to Instagram to discuss the claims, Yasmin began: "Myself and Jamie had split before the NTAs but hadn't formally announced it yet."

She added: "I find it laughable that everyone thinks I cheated on Jamie with Freddie from The Traitors which is not true and anyone who knows me knows my type is late 20s, 30s plus."

Yasmin and Jamie have confirmed their split
Yasmin and Jamie have confirmed their split.

Yasmin continued: "@Jamierhodes is literally the amazing man ever and I'm forever grateful for the memories we made and time we spent together."

Jamie also broke his silence on their split, writing on Instagram: "Hello guys just want to put up a story here as I have just made a TikTok about it.

"Yasmin did not cheat on me nor was we in a relationship, we both have big love for one another and want the best for each of us.

"I hope this clears any press speculation and puts any rumours to bed and thank you once again to everyone who supported me and Yasmin inside and outside the villa."

Yasmin and Jamie met on Love Island 2025
Yasmin and Jamie met on Love Island 2025.

Rumours of their break-up began when the pair were not spotted together during the NTAs, with an insider telling The Sun: "Yasmin and Jamie weren’t together at the party a lot at all, compared to Harry and Shakira and Cach and Toni, who were glued to each other's sides.

"Then I saw her holding hands with Freddie and pulling him away. She said, 'We need to go somewhere private, no one can see.'"

The next day Yasmin took to her Instagram Stories to reveal she "couldn't remember" what happened the night before.

The model said: "Guys, I just woke up, my phone is like on two per cent right now. The NTAs, what the f***"

She continued: "What the actual f***? I feel so awful, it’s so funny. What the f*** was the NTAs? That was my first time going. I wish I could remember it."

Yasmin and Jamie attended the NTAs
Yasmin and Jamie attended the NTAs.

This comes after The Sun reported Jamie told pals Yasmin had "f***** off" and he couldn't find her at the awards ceremony.

However the 26-year-old addressed this remark on Instagram, revealing what he really meant. Jamie wrote: "There has been a lot of speculation over the past few days about what happened at the NTA’s covered by a lot of different news outlets that really don’t seem to have a straight story.

"A lot of the stories coming out don’t make any sense as the sources have heard short snippets of conversations that they weren’t apart of, and are subsequently playing a guessing game about the context and facts of each scenario.

"I wasn’t desperately trying to find Yas after the NTA’s I was trying to hitch a ride back to my hotel with Cach and Toni and when asked where Yas was I said she f***** off. This is what I say every time I’m with company and they leave, it’s strong set in my vocabulary.

"It was also said that was fuming at a party the following day after the NTA’s when it was the complete opposite actually, it was a great night!"

Jamie posted a statement about their break-up
Jamie posted a statement about their break-up.

Yasmin and Jamie left the Love Island villa in third place behind Shakira and Harry and Toni and Cach. At the time these two were keen to continue their relationship, with Yasmin revealing what was next for the pair.

She said: "Hopefully the usual outside world stuff. All the things we couldn't do in the Villa. Not paddle boarding. Cute date nights."

Jamie added: "Meeting each other’s friends and family and having fun together."

