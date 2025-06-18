Who is Love Island's Yasmin Pettet? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Who is Love Island's Yasmin Pettet? Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Alice Dear

Everything you need to know about Love Island's bombshell Yasmin Pettet from her age to her job - and what she's looking for in a man.

Yasmin Pettet, 24, arrived into the Love Island villa as one of three bombshells during the first week of season 12, alongside Malisha Jordan and Emily Moran in a dramatic shake-up. With her confident demeanour and striking looks, Yasmin is poised to become one of this year's standout islanders.

From London, Yasmin works as a commercial banking executive. Despite her corporate credentials, she describes herself as the "CEO of flirting," hinting at a playful and charismatic side that could make her a formidable presence in the villa.

When it comes to finding love, Yasmin has a clear idea of what she's looking for. She is attracted to someone who is physically fit, has a good sense of humour, and can keep up with her banter. However, generosity is a non-negotiable trait - she openly admits that her biggest turn-off is "a guy that's stingy."

From her age to her job and everything else, here's all the details you need to know about Love Island star Yasmin.

Who is Love Island's Yasmin?

Yasmin Pettet, 24, is turning heads as one of the bombshells to enter the Love Island 2025 villa. The London-based commercial banking executive made her dramatic entrance on June 13, alongside fellow newcomers Malisha Jordan and Emily Moran.

Known for her confidence and charm, Yasmin proudly describes herself as the "CEO of flirting" - a title she seems ready to live up to as she shakes up dynamics in the villa.

What is Yasmin's job?

Love Island's Yasmin is a Commercial Banking Executive in London.

What is Yasmin looking for on Love Island?

When it comes to love, Yasmin knows exactly what she wants. Speaking ahead of her Love Island debut, the 24-year-old bombshell laid out her criteria: "I'm looking for a guy who is fit, has a nice body and who is funny with a bit of banter."

But physical attraction and a good sense of humour aren't enough on their own - generosity is also key. Yasmin made it clear that stinginess is a major red flag, admitting her biggest turn-off is "a guy that's stingy."

What is Love Island star Yasmin's Instagram?

You can follow Yasmin on Instagram with the handle @yasminpettet111.