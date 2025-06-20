Love Island's Yasmin's posture explained after fans 'work out' reason for sitting straight

Love Island fans have been obsessed with Yasmin's posture. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Fans of Love Island are convinced they know the secret behind Yasmin Pettet's impressive posture.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island fans are convinced they know how bombshell Yasmin Pettet maintains her incredible posture after viewers called her out for sitting up straight.

Whilst the 24-year-old continues to cause chaos in the villa as she explores her connections with Harry Cooksley and Dejon Noel-Williams (much to the annoyance of their partners Helena Ford and Meg Moore), Yasmin's posture has also become a talking point online.

Many fans of the show have noticed the Love Island star has very good posture, so much so some viewers think she may be a robot!

However some eagle-eyed fans believe they know the real reason Yasmin sits up straight, and it's down to a common form of exercise.

Viewers have noticed Yasmin's incredibly straight posture. Picture: ITV

Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, many users believe Pilates is the reason for Yasmin's impressive posture.

One follower wrote: "Yasmin's Pilates instructor seeing her keeping up her posture always"

Whilst another added: "Yasmin's Pilates instructor must be thrilled seeing her maintain perfect posture on #LoveIslandUK Her core strength and poise are stealing the show. Keep shining Yasmin!"

So far Yasmin has not opened up about her striking posture or whether she does Pilates, so the real reason for her poise remains under wraps.

Fans believe Yasmin's straight back is due to Pilates. Picture: ITV

This comes as Yasmin continues to shake up on Love Island after kissing Harry in the hideaway after calling things off with partner Shea Mannings.

The two have been flirting ever since Yasmin entered the villa alongside Emily Moran and Malisha Jordan, despite them both being coupled up with different people.

Relations between the two heated up after Yasmin told Harry she was waiting for him to, "Shut the f*** up" and kiss her.

Harry and Yasmin have been getting to know each other. Picture: ITV

After the lovebirds shared a kiss (or three), they came out of the hideaway where they remained coy about their cheeky snogs.

However it wasn't long until the truth came to light when the group played a game which revealed Harry and Yasmin had smooched earlier in the day.

This led Helena to storm off from the group, leaving Harry unsure where his he stands with both her and Yasmin.

Viewers will be able to see how this all unfolds on upcoming episodes of Love Island...