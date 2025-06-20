Love Island's Yasmin's posture explained after fans 'work out' reason for sitting straight

20 June 2025, 11:31

Love Island fans have been obsessed with Yasmin's posture
Love Island fans have been obsessed with Yasmin's posture. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Fans of Love Island are convinced they know the secret behind Yasmin Pettet's impressive posture.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island fans are convinced they know how bombshell Yasmin Pettet maintains her incredible posture after viewers called her out for sitting up straight.

Whilst the 24-year-old continues to cause chaos in the villa as she explores her connections with Harry Cooksley and Dejon Noel-Williams (much to the annoyance of their partners Helena Ford and Meg Moore), Yasmin's posture has also become a talking point online.

Many fans of the show have noticed the Love Island star has very good posture, so much so some viewers think she may be a robot!

However some eagle-eyed fans believe they know the real reason Yasmin sits up straight, and it's down to a common form of exercise.

Viewers have noticed Yasmin's incredibly straight posture
Viewers have noticed Yasmin's incredibly straight posture. Picture: ITV

Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, many users believe Pilates is the reason for Yasmin's impressive posture.

One follower wrote: "Yasmin's Pilates instructor seeing her keeping up her posture always"

Whilst another added: "Yasmin's Pilates instructor must be thrilled seeing her maintain perfect posture on #LoveIslandUK Her core strength and poise are stealing the show. Keep shining Yasmin!"

So far Yasmin has not opened up about her striking posture or whether she does Pilates, so the real reason for her poise remains under wraps.

Fans believe Yasmin's straight back is due to Pilates
Fans believe Yasmin's straight back is due to Pilates. Picture: ITV

This comes as Yasmin continues to shake up on Love Island after kissing Harry in the hideaway after calling things off with partner Shea Mannings.

The two have been flirting ever since Yasmin entered the villa alongside Emily Moran and Malisha Jordan, despite them both being coupled up with different people.

Relations between the two heated up after Yasmin told Harry she was waiting for him to, "Shut the f*** up" and kiss her.

Harry and Yasmin have been getting to know each other
Harry and Yasmin have been getting to know each other. Picture: ITV

After the lovebirds shared a kiss (or three), they came out of the hideaway where they remained coy about their cheeky snogs.

However it wasn't long until the truth came to light when the group played a game which revealed Harry and Yasmin had smooched earlier in the day.

This led Helena to storm off from the group, leaving Harry unsure where his he stands with both her and Yasmin.

Viewers will be able to see how this all unfolds on upcoming episodes of Love Island...

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

What happens between Yasmin and Harry in the hideaway?

Love Island first look: Harry and Yasmin sneak off to hideaway

Love Island contestants Harry and Ben have had hair transplants

Love Island's Ben and Harry's dramatic hair transplants revealed in unrecognisable pictures
Love Island contestants have gone back to their 'normal' jobs

Love Island cast who returned to their day jobs after the show

What has shocked Meg and Megan?

Love Island first look: Yasmin pursues Harry and Harrison dumps one girl

Love Island fans believe they know who Harrison picked out of Toni and Malisha

Love Island fans 'already know' who has been dumped after spotting vital 'clue'

Harrison Solomon is a Love Island season 12 contestant

Who is Harrison Solomon? Love Island star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Trending on Heart

Noel Edmonds and his wife Liz have set up River Haven in New Zealand

Inside Noel Edmonds' life in New Zealand with wife Liz at River Haven

Guidance says a workplace's temperature must be "reasonable".

This is the legal heat limit to work in UK

Lifestyle

Kim's heartbroken family have hit back at Aggie.

Kim Woodburn’s family 'slam' Aggie MacKenzie for 'hurtful' remarks following her death

Lee Ryan has announced his wife is pregnant

Blue's Lee Ryan announces he's expecting his sixth child in sweet video

When will this UK heatwave will end?

How long is the heatwave going to last?

Weather

Why did the Princess of Wales pull out of Royal Ascot?

Why Kate Middleton pulled out of Royal Ascot at the last minute

In 1997, at a Prince’s Trust Gala at the Manchester Opera House, Spice Girls mania met royal formality—and promptly turned it on its head.

The truth about the night Geri Halliwell pinched King Charles' bottom

Who is Toni Laites?

Who is Toni Laites? Love Island bombshell's age, job and secret health battle explained

Harry Cooksley is part of the Love Island season 12 cast

Who is Harry Cooksley? Love Island star's age, football career, Instagram and hair transplant revealed
Dejon is forced to make a choice as new bombshell arrives

Love Island first look: Dejon is forced to make a choice as new bombshell arrives

Megan Clarke appears on Love Island season 12

Who is Love Island's Megan Clarke? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Shakira is looking for romance on Love Island

Who is Shakira Khan? Love Island star's age, job and Instagram explained

Helena Ford is appearing on Love Island season 12

Who is Helena Ford? Love Island star's age, job and Instagram explained

Who is Love Island's Yasmin Pettet?

Who is Love Island's Yasmin Pettet? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Who is Love Island's Meg Moore?

Who is Love Island's Meg Moore? Age, job and TV show history revealed

Michelle Ryan has returned to Eastenders after 20 years.

Michelle Ryan’s life away from EastEnders after shock soap return