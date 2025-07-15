Love Island star Yasmin's 'secret' twin sister revealed after fans spot striking resemblance

15 July 2025, 12:11

Yasmin has a twin sister who has gone viral on TikTok
Yasmin has a twin sister who has gone viral on TikTok. Picture: TikTok/zarasworld17/ITV

By Hope Wilson

Yasmin's 'secret' twin sister Zara has gone viral for her uncanny resemblance to the Love Island star.

Love Island star Yasmin Pettet's 'secret' twin sister has been uncovered on TikTok, after she made a hilarious video impersonating her sibling.

Fans have been loving Yasmin's one-liners on the show after the TV star made a name for herself with her perfect posture and no-nonsense attitude.

Now as she hopefully finds love with Casa Amor boy Jamie Rhodes, viewers were delighted to find out that there's another person similar to Yasmin- her lookalike sister Zara.

Taking to social media to impersonate her famous sister, Zara shared a compilation video of her recreating some of Yasmin's most iconic moments on the show.

Fans were shocked to see how similar Yasmin and Zara look
Fans were shocked to see how similar Yasmin and Zara look. Picture: TikTok/zarasworld17/ITV

Fans were left in awe of their striking similarities, with one user commenting: "Wait YasGPT has a twin sister?! PERFECT"

Another added: "I thought Yasmin got dumped and i missed a whole episode 🤣 you look just like her."

While a third stated: "She looks like Yasmin more than Yasmin looks like Yasmin…"

So far viewers haven't seen Yasmin discuss her family on Love Island, so it came as quite a shock to fans who were unaware of her twin sister.

Zoe was recreating some of Yasmin's most iconic moments
Zoe was recreating some of Yasmin's most iconic moments. Picture: TikTok/zarasworld17

Yasmin has had an interesting journey on Love Island after sharing connections with Shea Mannings, Harry Cooksley, Dejon Noel-Williams, Ben Holbrough and Conor Phillips, before coupling up with Jamie.

The pair survived the recent public vote which saw Ben and Andrada dumped from the island, as well as another mystery couple after receiving the least amount of votes.

With Shakira Khan and Ty Isherwood being voted the most compatible couple, they were forced to send home one of the bottom three couples which include, Harrison Solomon and Lauren Wood, Tommy Bradley and Lucy Quinn, and Conor Phillips and Emma Munro.

Fans will see who goes home during tonight's episode of Love Island.

