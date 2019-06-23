Love Island’s Yewande Biala threatens to QUIT after Danny Williams leaves her in tears

Yewande and Danny end up in an explosive argument when she discovers he has eyes for Arabella. Picture: ITV

The 23-year-old scientist is embroiled in an explosive showdown as she fears her partner is lying about his feelings towards new girl Arabella

Love Island’s Yewande Biala threatens to QUIT the show in tonight's episode after crush Danny Williams leaves her in floods of tears.

The 23-year-old scientist breaks down in the teaser for Sunday's episode over fears her partner has been lying about his feelings for new girl Arabella Chi.

The two end up in an explosive argument when Yewande discovers Danny is in fact interested in the supermodel, despite insisting he only has eyes for her.

In the emotional clip, Yewande explains: "You told me that you wanted to progress things with me but you failed to mention that you also want to get to know her.

"You told me a couple of days ago you're not interested in getting to know anyone else."

She then asks: "What do you want from me? I don't really get it. Do you know what you want?"

Danny replies: "I want me and you to continue talking and I don’t want it to be awkward. In regards to Arabella, I just want to get to know her. That’s it."

The 23-year-old says: "It’s hard for me to know what I want knowing I am now in competition with someone else."

Later on, the Irish singleton sobs in the Beach Hut and tells producers: "I don't understand why someone can't just want me."

Model Arabella, 28, and Danny, 21, have been getting closer by the day. Picture: ITV

The rest of the villa also turn on the 21-year-old model from Hull when they find out he has been telling porkies about his flirtatious behaviour with the 28-year-old beauty.

Siding with a heartbroken Yewande, Michael addresses the group and says: "What’s wild is that he’s lied to everyone."

Tommy chimes in, adding that Danny previously assured him he didn't flirt with the new Islander on their date, however Arabella disagrees and says: "He obviously said there was no flirting. There was definitely flirting."

The 20-year-old boxer, who has only just checked out of his own love triangle with partner Molly-Mae and love interest Maura, heads straight to the source of the issue and calls out Danny.

He says: "It looks like Yewande has opened up to everybody and you basically told lies. That’s how it looks."

Michael shares his disapproval, calling Danny a "proper d******d. Like proper."

When quizzed about her part in the drama, Arabella admits she's sad at the thought of hurting Yewande.

She tells the girls: "It makes me feel upset. The fact that I’ve made someone else feel like s***."

Love Island original Anna Vakili replies: "You’ve done her a favour.

"If you didn’t come in she would have wasted more time and energy and everything on him."

Arabella says: "I had to tell her. He was telling us two different things."

A few hours later, a distressed Yewande admits she's not even sure if she wants to continue her hunt for romance.

She explains: "I don’t really want to be here anymore.

"I just feel like I’m not going to find love here. I think I just need time to really think about what’s going on and then I can kind of decide on what I want to do."

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.