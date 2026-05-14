Have Love Island's Zac and Millie secretly split up?

Love Island's Zac and Millie have sparked rumours they are no longer together. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Zac Woodworth and Millie Court were the real winners of Love Island All Stars 2026 but all the signs are pointing to a secret break up.

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Love Island All Stars 2026 brought together UK's Millie Court and USA's Zac Woodworth and it's been one epic romantic story ever since.

However, after months of public displays of social media affection, fans have noticed the couple are much more quiet in recent weeks, hinting at a possible split.

Millie and Zac have been splitting their time between the two sides of the pond since they came in second at the All Stars final in February 2026 with the fashion influencer recently spending three weeks in his hometown of Arizona.

But now she's back in England and Zac is in LA with his fellow Love Island stars with hardly any mention of each other.

Have Love Island All Star's Zac and Millie split?

Typically, Millie and Zac are always sharing cute loved-up selfies or sweet gestures on social media to each other but since she touched back down in the UK, there's been no mention of one another. Not even their typical goodbye video they do after every trip.

And followers of the couple became even more suspicious when she did a Q and A on Snapchat and was asked why she's been so quiet on her platforms recently.

Millie responded: "I am all good… I do feel like I have been very quiet with content and haven’t been posting much on any platform really.

“I was away for a whole month and then last week was really busy with work and things I couldn’t actually show you guys.

"And then catching up with friends and family and I didn’t want my phone to be in my face or their faces… big catch ups were needed."

With zero mention of Zac, alarm bells were certainly going off.

However, despite break up rumours circling, Zac did put some fans minds at ease when he recently posted a round-up reel of their three weeks together in Arizona. Millie commented with lots of smiling face love heart emojis.

Millie Court and Zac Woodworth met for the first time on Love Island All Stars 2026. Picture: ITV2

A follower commented: "All is well, parents are still together."

Another relieved comment read: "Definitely still in love with each other and together."

Other Love Island All Stars couples still together including Lucinda and Sean and Scott and Leanne.

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