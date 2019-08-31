Love Island's Maura lands saucy Ann Summers gig after impressing with her sex chat

31 August 2019, 14:48

Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard attend Strictly Come Dancing event
Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard attend Strictly Come Dancing event. Picture: Instagram

By Beci Wood

Well, we bet this caused a few more 'flutters'!

Maura Higgins is flying high after Love Island - reportedly landing another big gig with sex toy shop Ann Summers.

In addition to her presenting role as an agony aunt on ITV's flagship daytime show This Morning, Maura has apparently secured a six-figure deal with the high-street store.

Infamous for her catchphrase 'fanny flutters,' Maura impressed bosses with her 'sex chat'.

View this post on Instagram

Date night♥️

A post shared by MAURA HIGGINS (@maurahiggins) on

She made no secret of her sexual desires and her straight-talking won over a new army of fans while appearing on the popular reality show.

This weekend Maura attended a BBC Strictly Come Dancing event with boyfriend Curtis Pritchard as they supported his brother AJ.

The bash was for the professionals it find who their celebrity partners would be, however earlier this week AJ accidentally let it slip he was partnered with YouTube star Saffron Baker.

Read More: Love Island's Maura Higgins rates first romp with Curtis Pritchard a "10 out of 10"

Maura and Curtis reached the final of Love Island after they forged an unlikely romance half way through the series.

The ballroom dancer was initially smitten with air hostess Amy Hart who he coupled up with on day one but they split half way through the series after his 'head was turned'.

Maura initially set her sights on boxer Tommy Fury when she entered the villa in week two but he chose to be coupled with Instagram influencer Molly-Mae Hague.

During a recent interview Curtis admitted he had previously dated both men and women and wouldn't 'rule out' dating men in the future.

However Maura admits the pair are currently very strong.

She said: “Me and Curtis are very very happy and we’re happy with the way things are going.”

