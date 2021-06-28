Who is Love Island's Sharon Gaffka? Age, job and Instagram revealed

28 June 2021, 21:00

Sharon Gaffka is a contestant on Love Island 2021 - find out her age, Instagram and job details.

The moment we've been waiting two years for is finally here - Love Island 2021 is back on our screens.

The summer series of the ITV2 show was sadly cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the series is now back as normal in the Majorca villa we all know and love.

One of the contestants taking part this year is Sharon Gaffka - here's your need-to-know on her.

Sharon is one of the Love Island 2021 contestants. Picture: ITV

Who is Sharon Gaffka? What's her age and job?

Sharon, 25, is works as a civil servant, and is operations lead for Department of Transport.

Speaking about her job, Sharon said: "I’ve been a civil servant since I was 18. I’ve worked in lots of different departments. I’ve been doing Brexit policy for the last year, I did a stint during the coronavirus pandemic in the Department of Health so I was helping deliver testing kits and managing the operations. It’s been an intense year!"

Sharon also used to do pageants, and was once Miss International UK. She revealed in her entrance interview that she had the same pageant director as former Love Islander Molly-Mae Hague.

What is Sharon's Instagram name?

You can follow Sharon on Instagram @sharongaffka.

Sharon is a 25-year-old civil servant. Picture: Instagram/Sharon Gaffka

What's Sharon's type on paper?

Speaking about her ideal romantic partner, Sharon said: "I have this thing where if something doesn’t work out with one person, I’ll try and go for the other extreme to see if that works out.

"I tend to date someone who is taller than me even though my last long-term partner he was actually someone who was shorter than me. I’m quite an intellectual person so I want someone who can kind of match that."

