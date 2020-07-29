Love on the Spectrum cast: what Michael, Mark, Maddi, Chloe and more are up to now

New Netflix show Love on the Spectrum explores what dating is like for people on the autism spectrum - here's what the cast - including Michael, Mark, Maddi and Chloe - are are doing now.

Love on the Spectrum is a brand-new Netflix show receiving rave reviews from critics.

The docu-series been praised for its sensitive and educational approach to exploring what dating is like for people on the autism spectrum, and it features 11 people in its cast.

Many of those who appear in the series had a successful time when it comes to dating and learning about the process, and two in the cast are now married.

Here's what the Love On The Spectrum cast are up to now:

Thomas and Ruth

Thomas and Ruth were together for four years prior to the show, and revealed in the first episode that they were engaged to be married.

Ruth has now revealed on Instagram that she and Thomas have tied the knot - and shared a number of beautiful shots from the wedding.

She also revealed that the pair went to a cat cafe after the wedding, and shared a selfie captioned: "Rocked up to @catcuddlecafe day after our wedding, to have a much-needed peaceful and relaxing session with sleeping kittens 💜".

Chloe

Chloe dated a woman named Lotus on the show. Picture: Netflix

Chloe, who is bisexual, appeared in the first episode of the series, and heartbreakingly revealed she'd previously been dumped after telling an ex that she was autistic.

The 19-year-old was set up on a date with a woman called Lotus, and the pair both wanted to see each other again after going sunflower-picking together.

She said: "With Lotus, the conversation kept flowing and was hardly ever awkward.

"No one made me feel the same way as she did before. I kept smiling for hours after our date ended."

Chloe and Lotus are no longer dating, but Chloe has said she's excited to put herself out there again.

Michael

Michael also appeared on the first episode, and revealed that he was new to dating - but was hoping to meet someone who was not 'tomboyish'.

He dated Amanda on the show, which didn't work out, but he did say that he learnt a lot about dating from the process.

Michael dated Amanda on the show. Picture: Netflix

Speaking to Refinery29, he said: "I did learn that you have to feel some kind of connection with the person you are dating.

"If it becomes clear that the person isn’t enjoying themselves, I don’t think the date should continue."

Mark

Mark first appears on episode three of the show, and dates Maddi.

Speaking about his experience of the show, he told Refinery29: "I learned to ask a lot of questions and how to talk and behave when dating.

"Having these skills has really built up my confidence, and it’s given me a new lease on the wonderful but complicated world of love and relationships."

Maddi

Maddi revealed that she wanted to date someone who is also on the spectrum, as "similar personality traits is quite good." She dated Mark on the show, but it's not known what she's up to now.

Jimmy and Sharnae

Jimmy and Sharnae were the second couple to appear on the series, after Ruth and Thomas.

The pair - who had been dating for three years before filming - ended up getting engaged, but details of their wedding haven't yet been announced.

Olivia

Olivia, an actress, said that dating wasn't something she'd thought much about before going on the show.

Olivia said that she hadn't thought much about dating before the show. Picture: Netflix

She said: "I didn't really see many people with autism with partners...The stereotype is like, us weirdos living in our parents' basements until we're like 80, alone and single.

"So, I just assumed that would be my life."

Kevin

Kevin, who is an artist and Comic Con Cosplayer, is still living in Sydney. It is not known what's going on with his dating life.

Andrew

Andrew, who works at Family and Community Services in Newcastle, is thought to be living at home with his family.

