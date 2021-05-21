Is Mare of Easttown season 2 happening? Here's what we know

21 May 2021, 16:23

Kate Winslet stars in detective drama, Mare of Easttown
Kate Winslet stars in detective drama, Mare of Easttown. Picture: HBO

Mare of Easttown first landed on our screens back in April and has since become our latest TV obsession.

Starring Kate Winslet and Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown is a murder mystery drama centred around the death of Erin McMenamin, a local teen and single mother.

As well as exploring possible leads and serving up some truly wild plot twists, the popular HBO show is about small town life and Mare's (Winslet) complicated family history.

While she's determined to crack the case and identify Erin's killer, she's battling her own demons and mental health struggles, following the suicide of her son Kevin.

READ MORE: 14 unanswered questions from Mare of Easttown we demand answers to

As the show's first season draws closer to its conclusion, many are wondering if this is it for Mare of Easttown, or whether there'll be another series. Here's what we know...

Fans are hoping for a second season of Mare of Easttown
Fans are hoping for a second season of Mare of Easttown. Picture: HBO

When is the season finale?

Season one of the show is set to conclude on May 31 at 9pm.

It airs weekly on Sky Atlantic, or you can watch it on NOW TV.

The final episode in season one is titled 'Sacrament'.

READ MORE: Is Detective Colin Zabel really dead?

Will there be a second series of Mare of Easttown?

Despite its popularity, HBO has yet to confirm whether or not there will be a second season.

Winslet's IMDB page gives nothing away, either.

If there is another series, it's likely Mare will be working on a fresh case (without Colin Zabel, *sigh*).

We'd also like for the show to delve further into her past, to find out what really happened to her and her family.

Episode 6 airs on Monday at 9pm.

