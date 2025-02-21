Remember Margot Robbie in Neighbours?

21 February 2025

Margot Robbie rose to fame on Neighbours in 2008
Margot Robbie rose to fame on Neighbours in 2008. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Who did Margot Robbie play in Neighbours and how old was she when she starred in the soap? Everything you need to know as Aussie show is axed for a second time.

Neighbours had some pretty big characters, storylines and celebrities appear on Ramsay Street over the past few decades but one star in particular everyone remembers is Margot Robbie.

As the show is rumoured to be sadly axed for the second time, fans of the Australian soap are busy reflecting on some of the biggest moments and of course, the fact successful movie actress Margot began her career here is one they love to reminisce over.

The Barbie star obviously went on to much bigger things after leaving but she never forgot her early working days, even returning to the set when the show was axed in 2022.

So who did Margot play in Neighbours? And how old was she when she was on the soap? Here's everything you need to know about her time on the small screen.

Margot Robbie was married to Sam Clark's character on Neighbours
Margot Robbie was married to Sam Clark's character on Neighbours. Picture: Getty

Who did Margot Robbie play on Neighbours?

First arriving on Ramsay Street in 2008, Margot played character Donna Freedman, (later becoming Donna Brown) who was a new arrival in Erinsborough school.

It wasn't long before the teen fell in love with Ringo Brown played by Sam Clark and like most soap romances, the relationship came with plenty of challenges and drama.

Margot's character was involved in a love triangle, an affair and as a bisexual character, also found herself involved with her friend Sunny Lee, played by Hany Lee.

In June 2010, on the show's 6,000th episode, Donna married Ringo which at the time Margot described as her "biggest storyline yet".

What happened to Margot Robbie's character on Neighbours?

Following on from all her love life dramas, Margot's character Donna was left full of grief when just one month after her wedding, Ringo was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident.

One year later from that storyline and Donna left Neighbours for good when she headed to New York to follow her lifelong dream of becoming a fashion designer.

Margot Robbie on Neighbours - Donna grieves for Ringo (2010)

How many episodes of Neighbours was Margot Robbie in?

It wasn't just a cameo in Neighbours for Margot who appeared in a total of 327 episodes.

She managed to grab some of the show's biggest storylines during that time and become a popular face amongst soap fans.

How old was Margot Robbie when she was on Neighbours?

Margot moved to Melbourne to follow her dream of acting when she landed her role on the Aussie soap aged just 17.

She was an actress on set for three years, meaning she was around 20 years old when she left.

What did Margot Robbie do after Neighbours?

After leaving Neighbours, it wasn't long before Margot bagged her next big acting contract on US TV series Pan Am where she player Laura Cameron.

It was 2013 when she landed her first big movie role as Naomi Lapaglia in Wolf Of Wall Street alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

Other top Margot movies since then include Barbie, The Suicide Squad, Babylon, Focus and many more.

