Mark Labbett claims he knows players who cheated on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

Mark Labbett claims he 'knows' people who cheated on the gameshow. Picture: ITV

The Chaser star has claimed players cheated with 'nods and winks' behind ex-host Christ Tarrant.

Mark Labbett has claimed that he knows quizzers who cheated on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

The Chase star, also known as 'The Beast', says that players' friends used to sit behind ex-host Chris Tarrant and use 'nods and winks' to indicate the correct answer.

"I know of people who cheated on Millionaire far better than that by having ­fellow quizzers seated just behind Chris Tarrant in their eyeline."

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? is now hosted by Jeremy Clarkson. Picture: ITV

He did not make any indication that those he did say 'cheated' on the show did so successfully or won any money.

The report adds that ITV executives have been informed of his allegations.

Mark made the shock allegations while discussing ITV drama Quiz, which was a dramatisation of the scandal that saw Diana and Charles Ingram accused of cheating their way to £1million on the show. The couple still maintain their innocence.

He added of the show: "If the Ingrams did cheat, they cheated stupidly."

Charlies Ingram was accused of cheating his way to a million in 2001. Picture: ITV

Charles and Diana Ingram's lawyer Rhona Friedman appeared on This Morning at the time Quiz was aired, revealing that they are launching an appeal to claim their innocence based on modern technology.

She said: I think it’s right to say that when things go wrong during a police investigation and a trial it can be difficult to get it right years later. I think with work that is ongoing, I hope that we will have enough to get the court of appeal to give us permission to look at this again.