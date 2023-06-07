Mark Wright opens up about ‘scariest moment of his life' when dad collapsed while filming

Mark Wright has opened up about his dad collapsing. Picture: BBC

By Naomi Bartram

Mark Wright filmed a series called A Wright Family Holiday alongside his dad and brother.

Mark Wright has recalled a terrifying moment his dad passed out while filming a new TV show.

The Heart presenter is fronting a brand new series with his brother Josh Wright and dad Mark Senior called A Wright Family Holiday.

This sees Mark heading on a road trip with his family whilst taking on scary challenges along the way.

But one of the tasks in particular proved too much for the Wrights after Mark Sr passed out during filming.

Mark Wright appeared on The One Show. Picture: BBC

Speaking on The One Show this week, Mark revealed his dad took a turn for the worse as he ended up fainting whilst being suspended over water attached to a bungee cord.

Mark and Josh were then faced with watching and looking down at their father as the camera crews grabbed a defibrillator.

Mark revealed: "You don't know if he's going to be OK."

He also told the Express: "His body just went completely floppy and he didn't say anything.

Mark Wright has opened up about his dad. Picture: Instagram

"That was probably the most worrying moment of our lives because we were just stood there and were like, 'Dad, Dad talk to us, talk to us.

"We couldn't help him because he was hanging on a rope and then he came round and it was OK. But that was a really worrying and scary moment."

In a teaser clip from their new show, Mark can be seen losing consciousness, while Mark and Josh looked down at their dad as the crew dropped their cameras and ran to him.

This comes after Mark revealed how filming his new show - due to air this month - had been a bonding experience for the family after the death of Mark's uncle Eddie in 2021.

Anyone else want to join the Wright family on their next roadtrip? 😂🙋‍♀️@MarkWright_, John and Mark Senior tell us all about their latest travel show, 'A Wright Family Holiday' 🏝#TheOneShow 👉 https://t.co/PyW1KPe2eq pic.twitter.com/EXrYCnTaSm — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) June 6, 2023

Mark told OK! magazine: "It’s a really heartfelt show, trying to get my dad away after everything he’s lost.

"That was really incredible and probably the best thing I’ve ever done, just because I spent time with two of my best mates."

He added: "I’ve been away with my work a lot, and Josh is a footballer, so he is away a lot, and my dad does what he does, so for it to be just the three of us on the road for six or seven weeks was amazing.

“We thought it was a great opportunity to show how many amazing things there are in England. Some people don’t like to get away on a plane, and some people can’t, so it’s just showing that.”