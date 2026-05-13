MAFS Australia 2026 bride exposes 'real ring leader' behind this year's 'catty' behaviour

The MAFS 2026 brides have spilled the tea on the behind-the-scenes drama. Picture: Channel Nine

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight Australia 2026 saw more cat fights than any other season – and now one bride has named and shamed the diva behind all of this year's drama.

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Married At First Sight Australia series 13 was jam-packed with drama from the very start, and we're not even talking about the multiple doomed relationships that caused chaos throughout the experiment.

It was the brides that really stirred up trouble this year, with "foul", "shocking" and "disgusting" moments caught on camera, accusations of bullying among the cast and a feeling that there was absolutely "no sisterhood" to lean on.

Since the show ended, the stars of 2026 have been spilling the tea on what really happened behind-the-scenes, pointing fingers at each other in a shocking new interview.

One bride in particular has made it her business to expose the 'biggest diva behind the drama' and has revealed the 'real ring leader' responsible for all of the 'b*tchy behaviour'.

Bec Zacharia said there was "no sisterhood" this season. Picture: Channel Nine

It's no surprise the woman ready to name names was on the receiving end of some really harsh comments this series.

Alissa Fay became an early target for this year's 'girl gang' after she was slated via a string of mean messages in a cruel group chat later leaked by Gia Fleur.

She said there were lots of different "bullies in the room" but one leader stood out to her – and it's Gia.

﻿"She just has a way of being involved in all the drama, she loves to create drama and unfortunately she needs a wake up call," confessed Alissa.

And she's not the only one who thinks so.

Alissa Fay and Rachel Gilmore made their feelings about the other brides known. Picture: Channel Nine

Rachel Gilmore, who dramatically fell out with Bec Zacharia at the couple's retreat over a crude joke about intimacy, confirmed she felt the same.

She described Gia as a "protagonist" of drama and lumped Bec into the same statement.

"You also have Brook and Juliette, unfortunately I also have to call about Rebecca and Mel," she explained.

"They were a part of that posse and didn't call it out so you're blindly following.

"I wasn't part of those text message chains, well, even if I was I would have been like, hey what are you doing?"

The brides believed Gia Fleur was the biggest cause of drama. Picture: Channel Nine

On hearing she was being labelled as the instigator behind many of the fall-outs, Gia shockingly agreed with her co-stars and admitted that she regretted a lot of what happened during the experiment.

The former Playboy bunny said: "Bec and I were probably the biggest instigators ﻿of drama throughout the experiment.

"I think her and I kind of fed off each other and obviously Brook would chime in and eventually Juliette came into the experiment and she had things to say...

"All of us girls were pretty b--chy and catty and looking back there's a lot of things I wish I didn't do. I'm not proud of that behaviour."

Bec said she 'didn't believe she was the ring leader' of the mean girls group. Picture: Channel Nine

During the revealing interview, Gia took responsibility for her role in the mean girl drama, which prompted her partner-in-crime Bec to acknowledge that she also played a part.

"I did have to take a step back and look at myself," she admitted, adding: "﻿There's no sisterhood this season with the women at all."

But despite apologising again and again for her outbursts on the show, Bec still felt that ultimately she wasn't the driving force behind the drama.

"At the very beginning there was a group of us, Brook, Mel, Gia, Rebecca and myself and we were like this girl gang," she explained.

"I think Gia was the ringleader of it all, people would probably say me but I don't think so."