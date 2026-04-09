MAFS Australia 2026 couples who make it to final vows and their speeches in full

Beware, there's lots of spoilers ahead.

Which MAFS Australia couples make it to Final Vows? Picture: Channel Nine

By Claire Blackmore

Who makes it to Final Vows? These are the Married At First Sight Australia 2026 couples that go all the way – plus everything they say in their commitment speeches.

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Married At First Sight Australia 2026 has been one crazy ride this year, with plenty of explosive drama kicking off from the very start.

This year's couples have been dropping like flies due to their failed marriages and bad matches, with Rebecca and Steve, Brook and Chris, Julia and Grayson, and Mel and Luke exiting the experiment early on.

The emotional rollercoaster has continued for the others – on the couch in front of the experts, inside the apartments and during every single wild dinner party and group night out we've seen so far.

But as the experiment comes to a close, which couples actually last the distance? Who makes it to Final Vows? And what does each bride and groom say to each other during their ceremonies? Here are all the juicy details and speeches.

Who stayed together, and who walked away? Picture: Channel Nine

Alissa and David

Alissa Fay, 33, was forced to read her Final Vows to an empty room when her husband David Momoh, 31, left her stranded at the altar.

Things eventually took a terrible turn for one of 2026's strongest couples after the TV bride was accused of flirting during the Grass is Greener challenge.

The product manager was furious with his partner's behaviour and took his wedding ring off, marking the end of their relationship.

Then just as the pair were about to declare their true feelings to one another, the groom decided he no longer saw a future with his wife and disappeared from sight.

David admitted he didn't see a future with Alissa. Picture: Channel Nine

It seems the feeling was mutual as Alissa had reportedly planned to walk away from the marriage too, despite admitting she had fallen in love with him.

The whole scene was confusing considering David spent the first few sentences praising Alissa and their strong connection.

But he later confessed that his feelings had changed during the final commitment ceremony.

"I finally spoke up," he said. "You accused me of blindsiding you and in that moment I realised something important.

"I wasn't being heard. You couldn't see I wasn't attacking you – I was finally standing up for myself."

Alissa was left frustrated and heartbroken at the altar. Picture: Channel Nine

Speaking of his 'final straw', David added: "You flirted, made inappropriate jokes and spoke poorly about me behind my back. I felt betrayed and disrespected by what I saw.

"I challenged you and you shut me down. It felt as though you wouldn't take any accountability for how I had felt.

"Throughout all this, I've been patient, and I have done a lost of listening, but I'm done listening.

"With you there was no version of me that could win. I've realised I can't be the man who constantly fights to be heard or constantly fights to prove his worth to someone who is still deciding if I'll need enough.

"Today I'm not walking away because I've stopped loving you, Alissa. I'm walking away because loving you shouldn't mean losing myself."

The product manager walked away from his wife before she even read her vows. Picture: Channel Nine

David walked away from Alissa's life for good, as she asked him: "You're not going to listen to my vows?"

"That's a no?," she fumed as he walked off camera, adding: "Wow, I just wasted three months of my life and he won't even listen to me."

Alissa then shared her vows out loud, with no-one but the camera crew to listen.

"David, you are everything I wanted and more. You are strong, you are kind, you are compassionate, you are a leader, but standing here today I can only be honest.

"I love you, David, for who you are but not for me."

Bec and Danny

Bec Zacharia, 35, was totally blindsided at her Final Vows ceremony by her British husband Danny Hewitt, 34.

She declared her love for the Londoner, while he brutally dumped her at the altar and walked out of her life forever following his "horrific" speech.

The spicy socialite, who caused more than her fair share of drama during the E4 experiment, began by listing everything she adored about her man.

Bec declared her true love for Danny during Final Vows. Picture: Channel Nine

"Daniel, you're my best friend, my safe space, you make me a better person and you lift me up when I'm down. You're the kind of man everyone wants in their corner.

"My dog Coco loved you from the moment she met you and that told me everything I needed to know about your heart.

"I look at you now and I see the man I want to build a life with. A man who has made me see a future for myself that I didn't see before.

"Today, standing here, I'm choosing you and I promise to choose you every day from here on out."

But her feelings weren't reciprocated by her husband. Picture: Channel Nine

After delivering her gushy vows, Bec was expecting a fairytale ending but was only met with heartbreak after Danny decided the relationship was not for him.

He admitted their "up and down" marriage was "far too much" for him and he couldn't continue with his wife's 'inability to let things go'.

"When I think of bringing kids into the world, I want to bring kids into a stable relationship and a stable loving home," he explained.

Also speaking of a joke he once made during Homestays, which he apologised for, he added: "You couldn't let it go.

"Suddenly, all the good energy from Adelaide disappeared and put major doubts into my head."

It wasn't the fairytale ending Bec was hoping for. Picture: Channel Nine

He continued: "As much as it breaks my heart to say this, I felt a weight come off my shoulders, at a time when I should've been missing you.

"I believe you can have multiple soul mates in life – some who are your best friends and some who are your lovers.

"Bec, I believe you're my soulmate as a friend, but I've come to realise there's doubt in my mind if you are my soulmate as a lover."

Following his speech, Danny told the cameras: "That was f***ing brutal," as he watched his wife break down in tears and become totally inconsolable.

Rachel and Steven

These two have come a long way since their very first awkward kiss during Intimacy Week.

Rachel Gilmore, 35, and Steven Danyluk, 34, made it all the way to Final Vows and pledged to give things a go on the outside, leaving the ceremony together hand-in-hand.

The pair met on the lush grounds of Centennial Park, Sydney, to read their heartfelt speeches.

"Dear Steven," Rachel began. "Showing up to this experiment, I had experienced hurt in the dating world. Never been the chosen one, and always left wondering why I wasn't enough.﻿..

"I came in knowing I'm not always easy. I'm strong, independent and sometimes emotional, which meant I also had some learning to do but I was willing to do the work.

"I showed up with an open heart and a deep hope that I might find real love and have my very own rom-com ending with a new leading man."

Rachel poured her heart out to Steven during Final Vows. Picture: Channel Nine

She continued: "Our journey hasn't been smooth sailing. During our honeymoon, I questioned your humour, some jokes made me feel bad about myself. I started questioning my self-worth, ultimately, I started to question our marriage. ﻿

"Affection was a big struggle, Intimacy Week was one of the hardest moments in the experiment for us. I bravely opened my heart in such a vulnerable way, I felt exposed and rejected when you pulled away and didn't kiss me.

"Then at Retreat, when I was excited about our progress, everything came crashing down and because of that I became emotionally raw and unravelling in front of you.

"But despite that, you stuck around, you supported me. You didn't try to fix it, you didn't walk away. You simply stayed with me. In that moment, my feelings for you deepened.

"I usually keep those parts of me guarded, covered in the fears and hurt I carry to avoid being a burden to someone else, because I've always believed I might be too much to love.

"The Final Test, with our alternate matches, made me anxious. My insecurities of never being chosen began to resurface. But you proved me wrong with your words and your loyalty.

"It has been a slow burn but it's allowed something rare to grow between us, a deep emotional connection. One I've never had with a man before.

"You accepted me in ways I didn't know I needed, from getting emotionally attached to our fish, to singing the same line of a song on repeat, you've never asked me to tone it down, be less or shrink myself to fit beside you. ﻿

"You've let me be me completely and that's all I ever wanted. I choose you, Steven. No hesitation, no holding back.

"I want to walk out of this experiment hand-in-hand with you, ready to keep building something messy, something beautiful, something real and entirely ours.﻿

"I've never felt for someone what I feel for you, and even with all the fears that whisper in the background, I want this. I want you, Steven."

Steven had some equally beautiful things to say about his wife. Picture: Channel Nine

Chuffed by his wife's outpouring of love and affection, Steven returned the favour in his own sweet way.

"Rachel, on our wedding day I turned around, we locked eyes, there was lots of laughter but then the experiment kicked in and wow, it's been one wild ride.

"We had moments that felt like pure magic, laughing until our cheeks hurt and discovering that we actually enjoy each other's weird, messy and chaotic selves.

"Those days were full of curiosity and exploring of what it meant to be open, vulnerable and willing to give this a real chance.

"But of course, not everything was easy. I won't lie, there have been moments in the experiment where I seriously questioned everything.

"There were times where I spent nights lying away thinking, can I really do this? Am I out of my depth?

"When the experiment began, I told myself that I would be open. But the truth is, old habits die hard. I was holding back afraid of not being enough.

"But you challenged me, I wasn't used to someone expecting more for me."

The couple read their Final Vows in a stunning setting. Picture: Channel Nine

He carried on: "I remember the moment things shifted, it was the way you looked at me when I finally let my guard drop. The way you stood by me when I thought I didn't deserve it. I stopped trying to protect myself from being hurt and holding back in fear of rejection.

"You saw me, you accepted me, all of me, Steve-O. You've taught me that love isn't about perfection, it's about being real.

"Coming into this experiment, I had convinced myself that I was unlovable, too stubborn, too guarded and too complicated.

"I had hope but I also found it hard to imagine anyone ever loving someone like me. Rachel, you really changed that for me. You taught me that my heart wasn't broken, it was just waiting for the right person to see it and that person is you, Rachel.

"So today, I'm standing here to tell you that I choose you. I choose your smile, your laugh, your fire and I promise from this day forward to show up for you, take every risk with you and to never stop choosing you.

"I am falling for you. Rachel, I choose you and I'm diving in head first, fearless."

Stella and Filip

Finally, there's a happy ending for one of the golden couples.

Stella Mickunaite, 32, and Filip Gregov, 37, fell madly in love during MAFS Australia and their Final Vows ended in a real-life proposal.

Fans never had any doubt they'd leave the experiment together and now they're exiting as fiancés.

The Lithuanian beauty began the speeches during their romantic ceremony, saying to her man: "You have this rare ability to make me feel both held and free."

Stella and Filip were a match made in heaven from the start. Picture: Channel Nine

"Dearest Filip," she started. "When I stood before you on our wedding day, there was an instant spark, a pull, a sense of home that I couldn't and I didn't want to resist.

"Our chemistry was undeniable, and from the moment I saw you, effortlessly it grew into something deeper.

"We became inseparable, not because we had to, but because it felt impossible to be apart."

She added: "Standing here at the end of this incredible experiment, I can say, with absolute certainty, that we're soul mates.

"I feel it in every heartbeat, in every look, in every moment I get to share with you."

Stella promised to "keep choosing" Filip and to "keep loving [him] in all [his] forms".

"You are my partner, my safe space, my adventure, and my greatest gift," she gushed.

"I came here to look for love, and what I found was far more profound. I found home in you."

Filip mirrored everything Stella said about their loving relationship. Picture: Channel Nine

Filip's feelings mirrored his bride's, and he returned her sentiment right back to her.

"I have never wanted to move somewhere for someone, but now I realise home is wherever you are," he beamed.

"Being with you is like nothing I've ever felt before. I see our future so vividly – a family, a home and a beautiful life together."

The pair ended the experiment as an engaged couple. Picture: Channel Nine

He added: "Stella, I love you more than I ever thought possible, and have never felt more certain of anything.

"I know what my heart wants," before getting down on one knee and officially proposing to her with a huge diamond ring.

"I can't believe this," screamed Stella. "I feel like I'm having an out of body experience."

Gia and Scott

Mid-way through the experiment no-one would have seen this coming.

Gia Fleur, 35, and her husband Scott McCristal, 33, got matching tattoos to celebrate their one-month anniversary, cementing their commitment to one another – or so we thought.

But it turns out these two former lovebirds never quite made it to Final Vows – just the very last dinner party.

Their relationship unravelled in public when the former Playboy bunny decided to read out a letter to the group slating her then-husband at the dramatic meal.

Gia broke down as she realised her relationship was over for good. Picture: Channel Nine

Following a huge bust-up, she read: "Dear Scott, this hurts in a way I didn't think it could.

"When I entered this experiment, I was incredibly hard-shelled, but over time, you softened me, and I thank you for bringing that side back out of me.

"I put my life on the line to enter this experiment, and I was blown away by how fast-paced our connection was and how you made me feel seen, heard, and protected.

"Before I knew it, this single mum was introducing a new partner to her beautiful daughter.

"People don't understand how terrifying that is, and I was really scared."

Gia confessed that she fell in love with Scott so "deeply", adding: "Scott... I came back tonight to not leave and to show you that I'm here to bare my soul, not for the cameras, but for you."

Scott was left gutted by the end of his marriage. Picture: Channel Nine

Scott responded by telling his wife he "appreciated" the effort, but admitted he was sick of her behaviour.

He said: "I know more than you think. I've caught you lying to me a lot. And you know what?... I planned something I didn't tell anyone."

Reading out his own letter that he had also pre-written, he said: "At this point, enough has been done and said to let me and everyone else know exactly who Gia is and what she stands for.

"Morally, we aren't aligned. We hold different values of what a relationship should be. I can't be with a woman who, behind my back, proclaims to the first guy who looks her way, I only date men with money and who will pay for everything."

The couple said their final goodbyes after the dinner party wrapped. Picture: Channel Nine

He explained: "You told me you had flown home to Melbourne in tears, inconsolable, but I came to find out that you were still in Sydney drinking at a bar.

"I'm not sure what it is that you're looking for, Gia, but I can tell you're not the one for me. We are a different calibre of people."

Their relationship ended when Scott threw away his wedding ring and left the dinner party, kicking over a chair in an emotional exit.