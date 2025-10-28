MAFS UK's Abi breaks down in tears as John makes shock revelation

The MAFS UK groom's surprise admission will air in tonight's show.

John reveals his true feelings in tonight's episode. Picture: Channel 4

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight UK's John left his wife Abi in tears as he made the shock revelation in Tuesday's teaser clip.

In scenes set to air later this evening, the self-confessed romantic declares his love for his TV spouse in a heartwarming conversation about their blossoming marriage.

The bride and groom have been going from strength to strength since finding an instant spark on their wedding day, with things heating up on honeymoon in the Seychelles.

Each Commitment Ceremony has seen them grow closer as a couple, with both admitting they were 'falling' for each other on Monday night's couch.

MAFS UK’s John and Abigail declare their love

Now, it seems Welshman John is ready to take a leap of faith and tell his wife he's completely in love with her during Tuesday's upcoming episode.

The first look sees the marketing consultant sit down on the sofa with former bodybuilder Abi and take a deep breath as he tells her: "What the hell am I waiting for?

"I love you. I am in love with you, I need to tell you."

His surprise confession receives a warm welcome from his adoring wife, who nervously laughs before bringing him in for a passionate smooch.

She beams as she tells John: "I was not expecting that at all!"

Abi described husband John as her "soulmate". Picture: Channel 4

Speaking of the recent couple's retreat, in which they spent the day apart, John adds: "This has been a test, just simply because of, like, us being away from each other but look at what it's done to us.

"It's me and you, and that's all I want."

Opening up to producers following John's shock admission, Abi says: "To hear John say those three words, 'I love you', is what I've wanted my entire life.

"I can't believe I've found my soulmate, the man of my dreams, it's just the best feeling in the world."

Turning to John as the couple wrap up their adorable exchange, Abi chokes back tears as she says: "I'm going to cry now because you've made me feel so secure in our relationship and I've never had that before.

"It's 100% because of you. I do love you, I really do love you."

The sweet couple's marriage has blossomed in recent weeks. Picture: Channel 4

Both Abi and John faced a reality check during Monday's episode when expert Paul C Brunson questioned whether they were getting ahead of themselves.

When the married couple revealed they had discussed having children, the TV therapist pointed out they hadn't even confirmed their love for each other yet.

Abi reassured the experts by admitting she had "massive strong feelings for John" and it was only a matter of time before she dropped the L bomb.

She said: "I'm not concerned for saying it, but I want John to know that when I say it then that's 100% for life, when I say it that's it, that's literally it for definite," adding that she could see her husband being "an amazing dad" one day.