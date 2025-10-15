MAFS UK’s Abigail looks totally different in jaw-dropping photos from bodybuilding days

New MAFS bride Abi competed as a bodybuilder between 2021 and 2022.

Abi looks worlds away from the bride we’ve seen on TV. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight UK bride Abi's incredible body transformation was revealed in string of resurfaced snaps.

Married At First Sight UK's Abigail looks almost unrecognisable in a series of jaw-dropping photos from her bodybuilding days.

The latecomer bride, 34, recently tied the knot to hopeless romantic John in a whirlwind ceremony and felt an instant spark with her new husband.

The couple's connection blossomed on honeymoon, with the pair growing closer as the marketing consultant, 38, admitted her glamorous looks had 'blown him away'.

But the veterinary nurse hasn't always looked like the doe-eyed Disney princess she channelled on her wedding day.

There was an instant spark between Abi and John. Picture: Instagram/@abigail_l1ndsay

Fans recently stumbled across a string of social media pictures that showed the fitness fanatic in a whole new light.

Just four years ago, the Bournemouth beauty competed in a series of bodybuilding competitions and shared snaps of her jaw-dropping physique to mark her progress.

She looked totally different in one extreme bikini photo from August 2021, which displayed her deep tan, rock-hard abs and bulging biceps.

Abi revealed her wild body transformation on Instagram at the time, explaining the incredible amount of discipline she had to endure to sculpt her figure.

The veterinary nurse looked drastically different in 2021. Picture: Instagram/@abigail_l1ndsay

The amateur athlete wrote: "I never imagined I had what it takes to one day step on stage. I invested so much time, money, sacrificed social events and pushed myself to my limits to bring the best package I could.

"I know there is still more work to be done but I am excited to push even harder and bring an even better physique next time which will beat this one by a mile!"

In another picture showing off her muscles and lean stomach, she proudly displayed two medals around her neck, writing: "Believe in yourself, chase your dreams and don't let anyone dim your light."

Abi stopped posting competition photos towards the end of 2022, hinting that she had hung up her bodybuilding bikini a few years ago.

Abi competed in a string of bodybuilding competitions. Picture: Instagram/@abigail_l1ndsay

Now, her page is flooded with sweet snaps of herself with her new husband John as she gushes over his understanding character and piercing blue eyes.

Yesterday, the blushing bride addressed the married couple's first ever Commitment Ceremony in which the pair decided to remain in the experiment.

Alongside a smiling snap of the duo, she wrote: "The Easiest Stay ✨

"After an incredible week of meeting my husband at the altar, feeling an instant connection, and discovering how much we share in common, saying stay at our first commitment ceremony was an easy decision.

"Our honeymoon brought us even closer, and I realized I’d found a man who makes me feel truly understood and safe. I can’t wait to keep exploring our connection and see where this journey takes us ✨."

She impressed fans with her dedication. Picture: Instagram/@abigail_l1ndsay

Just days before, she shared an emotional post about her "magical" wedding and confessed just how deeply she felt for John.

Next to an album of the pair looking madly in love, Abi penned: "The day that changed everything… ✨

"For so long, I’ve felt unlucky in love; like maybe it just wasn’t meant for me. I’ve built a life I’m proud of: a career I love, a home that feels like me, and the most incredible friends and family. But there’s always been that one missing piece, someone to share it all with. 💞

"As I walked down the aisle both excited and nervous, when I first glanced eyes with John, he instantly made me feel at ease. In this moment I knew this relationship would be different."

The MAFS bride spent hours in the gym. Picture: Instagram/@abigail_l1ndsay

She continued: "To my now husband John, I’m ready to give it my all, open my heart, and finally believe that I am enough and worthy of love. @johnpaulshepherd_

"This day was magical, emotional, unforgettable. 💍

Maybe… just maybe… I’ve found what I’ve been searching for.

"Here’s to new beginnings, and the first chapter of our story ✨."