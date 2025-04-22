MAFS UK's Adam and Tayah welcome second baby and reveal unique name

22 April 2025, 15:16 | Updated: 22 April 2025, 15:22

Adam and Tayah are still going strong.
Adam and Tayah are still going strong. Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight UK's Adam and Tayah have announced the birth of their second child.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK lovebirds Adam and Tayah have welcomed their second child – four years after falling in love on the E4 experiment.

The iconic reality stars, who tied the knot during the 2021 series, delighted fans when they announced the birth of their newborn son with a string of sweet snaps on Instagram.

Sharing a joint post, the proud parents introduced baby number two through an adorable album of photos featuring the little one cradled in his mother's arms.

The loved-up couple, who are famously one of the TV show's most successful matches, also shared his unique name.

"Introducing our son, Jenson Joe Aveling (JJ) 💙 we could not be happier and more in love ❤️," penned Tayah, who was glowing in the heartwarming pictures.

Dad-of-two Adam also posted some images of his baby boy on social media, with the caption: "Our little JJ 💙."

One snap saw Tayah recovering in hospital as she held Jenson in a white blanket, while another shared a close-up of the tiny tot with his eyes open.

The duo, who are based in Adam's hometown of Doncaster, also revealed the sweet moment their two-year-old daughter Beau snuggled up to her new brother.

The former MAFS bride and groom were beaming with happiness when they welcomed their son home to meet the wider family.

JJ is the latest addition to their brood after Tayah gave birth to a little girl back in October 2022, just one year after she met Adam.

Fans were delighted to see the pair were still going strong after getting married for real in December 2023, and gushed over their 'happily ever after'.

"How beautiful this is and also that you both have made such an amazing family from meeting on a tv programme. Just love it x," wrote one fan on Tayah's baby post.

"Congratulations to you both @tayahvictoria @adamaveling he is beautiful and now a family of 4 🙌👨‍👩‍👧‍👦...so happy and proud of you both, my fave MAFS couple. Welcome to the world Jenson 🤗❤️👏," added another.

A third said: "Oh my!!! Massive congratulations to you all! A complete gorgeous family! Well done Tayah! 🩷 xx."

Tayah shared a snap of her newborn son on Instagram.
Tayah shared a snap of her newborn son on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Hundreds of followers sent well wishes to the couple, too, congratulating them on their 'perfect' family.

Days after giving birth, Tayah shared another image of son Jenson on her Stories, showing just how much he had grown in the first few weeks.

The mother-of-two wrote: "Can not believe our little man is 2 weeks old today, wish I could do this birth all over again.

"This is how we've spent the majority of those two weeks. Lots of snuggles."

Before bringing JJ into the world, Tayah opened up about her hopes for a positive birth experience this time around.

Speaking about her daughter's labour and her ideal scenario for baby number two, she explained: "So, with Beau, I kind of just went along with whatever the professionals recommended and I’m doing the same for this baby.

"I did want an epidural with Beau, but I was too far on to get one, so I’d say that’s probably the only thing I’d maybe ask for."

The couple met during the 2021 series.
The couple met during the 2021 series. Picture: E4

She added: "I would like to have a natural birth but if it happens that I need a C-section, then it wouldn’t bother me.

"I just want whatever is the safest way to bring my baby into the world. I’m trying not to overthink too much because that’s when I’ll get stressed.

"I’m looking forward to being in a newborn bubble and just enjoying every minute."

