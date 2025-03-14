MAFS Australia's Adrian explains his accent and need for subtitles

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight Australia's Adrian Araouzou opens up about his accent and admits he "100% mumbles".

MAFS Australia's Adrian Araouzou has come under fire from fans who have slammed the "mumbling" way he speaks during the hit reality series.

The hunky identical twin, 30, tied the knot to mother-of-one Awhina – who is also a twin – during the first week of the show, but viewers were quick to jump on his accent and criticised the way he communicated.

With TV producers adding subtitles to some of his scenes, it seems the crew behind the marriage experiment also feared people would struggle to understand what he was saying.

So what is Adrian's accent? Where is he from? And does he have a speech impediment? Here, we break down his fast-paced Aussie talk.

What is Adrian from MAFS Australia's accent?

Handsome groom Adrian has hit back at viewers who claimed they couldn't make sense of his speech during some of his MAFS Australia scenes.

The business owner, who grew up as part of a large Greek family in New South Wales, admitted he "100% sometimes mumbles" but insists he doesn't have an issue being understood back home in Sydney.

Speaking to Yahoo! Australia about the controversy, he said: "I think people need to understand where I'm from in Sydney is where my accent comes from.

"I grew up in a multicultural community with Aboriginals, Islanders, Australians, Europeans.

"Anyone in Sydney, or most people will understand – and if you don't, move along."

Why does MAFS Australia's Adrian have subtitles?

The e-commerce business owner seems as baffled as some of his homegrown fans as to why production has subtitled him on screen.

He continued to Yahoo! Australia: "It's funny because a lot of people talk about the subtitles in the comments and then everyone in Australia messaged me and was like, what's everyone talking about? We understood you perfectly fine."

Adrian was also called out for needing subtitles during The MAFS Funny Podcast, when host Joshua Fox made a joke about his accent.

He defended himself during the interview, replying: "I do mumble, 100%. Sometimes I mumble, that’s just me, bro.

"At the end of the day, when anyone says, 'You’ve got subtitles, bro,' I’m still on the biggest show in Australia.

"What are you doing? You’re watching me and reading those subtitles."