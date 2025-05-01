MAFS Australia's Adrian denies cheating on Awhina after shock claims come to light

MAFS Australia's Adrian and Awhina have had a tumultuous time on the show. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

After Awhina claimed he cheated on her, MAFS Australia contestant Adrian hit back at the shocking accusations.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia groom Adrain has snapped back at rumours he cheated on wife Awhina whilst in the experiment.

The TV bride appeared on Abbie Chatfield's It's A Lot podcast where she claimed her husband slept with someone whilst filming.

Awhina said: "Adrian did in fact hook up with someone and had sex with someone [during filming]. So I had to call him out during filming. If this is the case not only was his behaviour and the experiment disgusting but the one thing that I just expected like the bare barest of minimum is don't cheat on me, it's that simple."

She added: "Cutting off someone toxic will do wonders for your soul. Toxic is the best way to describe Adrian."

Awhina was matched with Adrian on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

However Adrian has hit back at the accusations, telling the Daily Mail Australia: "Absolutely not. As if I would need to go have sex with someone in that space of filming.

"I was out for a mates birthday and went past mine to grab a few things then went back to the apartment."

Despite choosing to stay together during Final Vows, Adrian and Awhina decided to end their relationship during the MAFS reunion, with the bride revealing what went wrong in their relationship.

Awhina has accused Adrian of cheating on her . Picture: Nine

Awhina stated: "Behind the scenes, Adrian's affection was very conditional. If I said I was hurt, he took it as an attack – then he'd attack my character. I was always left defending myself against his behaviour.

"I'm very affectionate. I show up for my partner with love, physical touch, compliments… and I never got that back. It felt like I was alone in that apartment.

"There was a lot of emotional abuse. He told me what I could and couldn't say. There was hostility. I felt alone,' she explained. There were moments of kindness – but they only came after he'd done something wrong. It felt performative. And I kept giving him lifelines."

Adrian and Awhina split during the MAFS reunion. Picture: Nine

Upon leaving the experiment, Adrian wrote on Instagram: "Being part of married at 1st sight was a life changing experience.

"Looking back, I know I wasn’t always the best partner, and there are moments I wish I could do over. But through the highs and lows, I’ve learned so much about myself who I am, what I need to work on, and what I want to become."

He continued: "I’m truly grateful for this journey. It challenged me, humbled me, and ultimately helped me grow. One of the biggest blessings is knowing I can now show up better for myself, and for whoever I share my future with. I’ll carry these lessons with me and use them to become a better man and a better partner.

"Awhina, thank you. I genuinely wish you a future filled with abundance of love, happiness, and good health. We may not have found forever, but I walked away with something just as valuable lifelong mates and a chapter I can close off in my book of life and now open my next. Grateful to have done this with such amazing people."