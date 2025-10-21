MAFS UK star breaks silence on 'shock affair' between bride and groom

One ex-contestant explains his explosive theory to fans on social media.

One MAFS UK cast member has spoken out about a secret connection. Picture: Channel 4

By Claire Blackmore

A former MAFS UK contestant has spilled the tea on the bride and groom set to 'couple swap' in this year's explosive experiment.

A former Married At First Sight UK star has broken his silence on a 'shock affair' between two of the cast members in this year's experiment after spotting one tell-tale sign.

Ex-groom Adrian Sanderson spilled on the bride and groom he thinks will 'couple swap' during the current series, taking to social media to explain his wild theory to fans in a shocking TikTok.

The season seven favourite appeared on the show three years ago, which gave him a good idea of how romantic bonds develop between co-stars who aren't happy in their marriages.

And after closely observing the 2025 contestants, he believes Julia-Ruth and Steven have already sparked up a relationship behind their partners' backs.

In the explosive video, Adrian said: "Are Julia-Ruth and Steven going to be this year’s affair? Because there’s always one!

"In the sh*g, marry, avoid thing, she chose Steven and she doesn’t want anyone to know she’s having sex with her husband.

"Last week, they were having murders at the dinner party, screaming across the room at each other and she’s criticising all of this sh*tty behaviour and now she wants to marry him.

"But you don’t want anyone to know you’re having sex with this guy and I think that this includes the couples and the audience.

"Don’t you think Steven is a really odd choice for her to choose?"

Julia-Ruth's intentions have come under question. Picture: Channel 4

Adrian, whose marriage to fiery husband Thomas didn't last the distance, claimed Julia-Ruth's decision made no sense unless she had secret feelings for Steven.

Her marriage has been under strain in recent weeks after she was caught lying to experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson about being intimate with her husband Divarni.

Meanwhile, Steven's relationship with Nelly has also taken a nose-dive after she felt he had become distant and he lashed out in a series of angry outbursts.

In Adrian's 2022 series, contestants Whitney and Matt cheated on their partners with each other and even re-entered the experiment as a new couple – and it all started with a round of sh*g, marry, avoid.

Now, he thinks Julia-Ruth and Steven have the same fate ahead of them after the dancer chose the investment banker as her 'alternative husband' during the same game.

Nelly and Steven's relationship has gone from bad to worse. Picture: Channel 4

Speaking of how Whitney and Matt's shock tryst was exposed during his series, the former groom explained: "This is how the affair came out – the sh*g, marry avoid game.

"Matt said to the boys that he fancied Whitney and it went the other way round, then Gemma and Thomas came to me and I was like, 'nah'... well maybe I spotted it this time!

"I don't know, I hope it's not true for Nelly.

"I’m trying to make sense of it and my sense is that she’s having an affair with Steven."