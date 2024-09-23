Are MAFS UK's Alex and Holly still together?

23 September 2024, 20:30

MAFS UK's Holly and Alex are taking part in the 2024 series
MAFS UK's Holly and Alex are taking part in the 2024 series. Picture: Instagram/@alexander.henry_/@hollylouiseditchfield

By Hope Wilson

Are Married At First Sight's Holly and Alex still together? Here is everything we know about their relationship.

Married At First Sight couple Alex Henry and Holly Ditchfield got off to a wary start when the groom said he would have preferred his bride to not have children.

The mum-of-two was left in tears on her wedding day after the hurtful news was revealed, putting their new marriage in jeopardy before it had even begun.

However, with the help of dating experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson, fans are hoping these two make it to the final vows.

Alex and Holly wed on MAFS UK 2024
Alex and Holly wed on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

Are Alex and Holly still together?

It is currently unknown if Holly and Alex from Married At First Sight UK are still together. As per the rules of the show, neither the bride or the groom are able to discuss their relationship status.

Although we don't know for certain if the pair are still dating, we have done a little sleuthing and found that neither Alex nor Holly follow the other on Instagram, meaning they may not be on good terms...

Holly is one of the brides on MAFS UK 2024
Holly is one of the brides on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

Alex and Holly's relationship timeline

Wedding day

Holly met her new husband Alex on their wedding day, and while things appeared to get off to a good start, the mood soon changed when the groom was asked about the fact that his wife had children.

When quizzed by one of Holly's friends on the situation, Alex revealed: "It was a preference if they didn't have kids."

Upon being told this, Holly stated: "My kids are my life. That's going to be a big problem for me."

