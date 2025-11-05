MAFS UK fans convinced Ashley and April are dating after spotting huge clue

The co-stars admitted to fancying each other in a string of revealing games.

5 November 2025, 11:23

Fans think their friendship has turned to love off-camera.
Fans think their friendship has turned to love off-camera. Picture: Channel 4

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight UK viewers think these two co-stars have a romance blossoming now filming has wrapped.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK fans are absolutely convinced two of this year's co-stars are now dating in secret after spotting a string of revealing clues on Instagram.

Since filming wrapped, curious viewers have been keeping a beady eye on the E4 cast's accounts for any evidence of their current relationship statuses.

And with the Final Vows just around the corner, it's crunch time for many of brides and grooms who need to decide whether to commit to their partner for good, or walk away forever.

Rumours have been swirling around one mysterious pair who have split in secret, and two couples dramatically quit the show in a shock twist earlier this week, but there's another duo that have been raising eyebrows online.

The pair admitted to fancying each other on the show.
The pair admitted to fancying each other on the show. Picture: Channel 4

It seems two of the most popular spouses have already hinted their marriages are over by 'coupling up' with each other instead.

Social media sleuths have noticed a series of hints on Stories that suggest Ashley and April are actually dating in real life.

It wouldn't be a wild twist as the pair have already admitted to fancying each other on the show.

During a drinking game, the Weymouth bride confessed she found the Welshman the 'funniest' and 'most attractive' groom in the pack.

And the feeling was mutual for Ash, who also put April at the top of his list for the 'funniest' wife.

Now the reality stars have left the experiment, it appears they have been spending time together off-camera, implying they are more than just friends.

April and Leo's relationship failed to blossom.
April and Leo's relationship failed to blossom. Picture: Channel 4

The two have been commenting on each other's Instagrams, and April even liked a post about the pair getting together post-show, hinting at her potential intentions with Ash.

After April shared a TikTok video in October about how the series was filmed, one fan wrote underneath: "Love Leo and April but i'm shipping April n ash," which the TV bride liked.

But perhaps the most interesting evidence came when she shared a story of herself in a pub with a mystery man.

Ashley and Grace called time on their marriage this week.
Ashley and Grace called time on their marriage this week. Picture: Channel 4

In the intriguing photo, April can be seen holding a glass up to her drinking buddy's pint as the pair celebrate together, both dressed in casual jeans and trainers.

Over the top of the black and white snap, she dropped an emoji of the Welsh flag, revealing she had taken a trip to Ash's homeland as he lives in Bridgend.

She could just be visiting him as a friend, or enjoying a break with somebody else, but social media users found the evidence to be pretty compelling.

April revealed she had recently visited Wales.
April revealed she had recently visited Wales. Picture: Instagram/@_aprilholmes_

Their rumoured relationship comes after Ashley and Grace quit the series earlier this week, stating their marriage was over, and refused to attend the last Commitment Ceremony together.

April also dramatically wrote 'leave' alongside Leo in the final couch session, solidifying that their failed marriage was over.

Could it be the pair have indulged in a late couple swap? Fans are hoping to get the true story once the last episode in the series airs next week.

