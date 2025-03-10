Are MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Ryan still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Ryan still together? Picture: Nine/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Here's what we know about Married At First Sight Australia's Jacqui and Ryan, including whether they are still together.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

MAFS Australia's Jacqui entered into the experiment with the hope of finding her "perfect match", which she confessed was a go-getting guy who took the lead.

When the glamorous 29-year-old arrived at the alter faced with groom Ryan, 36, the consultant from New South Wales revealed she had mixed feelings about the man who dubbed himself a "warrior".

Despite wildly different first impressions, the couple stuck at their union and made it through some of the most notoriously tough weeks in the show – but how far did they go?

We won't know exactly how their marriage ends until MAFS Australia wraps up, but here's what we do know about Jacqui and Ryan's relationship so far. Warning - this article contains spoilers for MAFS Australia 2025.

Jacqui and Ryan both admitted to having high standards. Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Ryan still together?

Their rollercoaster relationship was not to be as Jacqui confirmed the two had gone their separate ways since filming.

Despite contestants usually keeping their marriage status a secret until final vows, the MAFS bride scrapped the rules to reveal she and Ryan had split – and she already had a new man.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the New Zealand-born law graduate wrote: "I am ready to settle down and have babies (4-5 kiddos) ANNNNDDDDD I am currently in a relationship with a person who has exactly what I asked for — someone kind, considerate, a great man, and intelligent."

The Aussie version usually hijacks the bride and groom's Instagram accounts while MAFS airs, but Jacqui refused to let production take control of the narrative and created a new account to reveal some major spoilers.

The former model took to Instagram Stories to tear into the show, accusing crew of giving her the "crazy woman edit" and confessed she had recorded a series of vlogs to keep track of the events while filming.

"I actually have a diary cam taken during filming of me saying, 'I don't think they're going to air Ryan's behaviour because it's not appropriate for TV because it's way too rough and controlling and disgusting. I hope they don't just air me crying because I'm going to look f***ing insane'," Jacqui reportedly raged in the clip.

Stay tuned to her social media accounts as apparently she will release the videos as the show rolls out.

Jacqui broke production rules and updated fans on social media. Picture: Instagram

Here's a look at what has happened on MAFS Australia with Jacqui and Ryan so far:

Jacqui and Ryan have mismatched feelings on their wedding day

Their recent split will come as no surprise to fans who witnessed their loved-up highs, but explosive lows.

Jacqui, who described herself as having "the beauty and the brains", was instantly disappointed with project manager Ryan as he didn't live up to her standards.

On first look, she wasn't happy her hubby hadn't shaved for their big day – or that he wasn't blonde, describing those factors as "a turn off".

Ryan, on the other hand, was delighted with his bride, letting out a sigh of relief on seeing the former Miss New Zealand for the first time.

He confessed he felt "instinctive chemistry" between the two of them and was "so ready" to dive head first into the experiment, saying in his vows: "Jacqui, you've knocked me out of the park. You look amazing. You'll be the wonderful surprise I get to wake up to, hopefully for forever if we're very lucky."

But Jacqui wasn't convinced, telling the cameras: "It felt rehearsed if I'm being honest." And only moments later she was in floods of tears, frustrated that Ryan didn't lead her back down the aisle.

"He failed to take the lead, twice," she sobbed, explaining that he also didn't offer his jacket when she was cold.

Jacqui was hoping to find her "perfect match" in Ryan. Picture: Nine

Jacqui and Ryan clash during the Photo Ranking Challenge

Intimacy Week threw up some serious drama for this bride and groom when Ryan placed Jacqui third in the infamous Photo Ranking Challenge.

When the law graduate asked her husband to compliment her more, he fired back saying: "I don’t need compliments in order to feel happy, okay? Because I’ve done a lot of work on myself. You haven’t put any of your standards aside.

"I am interested in balance. You haven’t been with a man like me before, and it’s really challenging you. But I’m not gonna change."

Probing Ryan to admit he was wrong for not placing her at the top of the hot list, he said he couldn't because "that would be a lie".

The pair butted heads throughout the experiment. Picture: Nine

Ryan gives Jacqui an ultimatum at the Couples Retreat

During an honest chat with the girls at the Couples Retreat, Jacqui revealed that husband Ryan followed a certain regime in the gym – and another in the bedroom.

"He really cares about training all the time," she explained to the group. "He only wants to have sex if he's not training.

"As in, he'll only have sex after training and never in the morning. It has to be at night, after training. Because he wants to save his testosterone – he says."

The rest of the MAFS brides were left in shock, with many of them questioning his unusual habits.

"Is this real? I've never heard of that, and can no one tell my husband because I don't need him saving his testosterone for the gym," Jamie Marinos joked.

The pair faced intimacy issues during their marriage. Picture: Nine

Later that night, Ryan was confronted by the rest of the cast, which left him feeling frustrated at his bride for sharing his personal secret.

Following a heated discussion about revealing intimate details to others, he dished out an ultimatum, saying: "I'm only going to say this once, if it happens again this relationship is over."

Well, it looks like Jacqui must have broken that pact...