Are MAFS Australia's Julia and Grayson still together?

16 March 2026, 19:15

Grayson and Julia shared an instant connection on their wedding day.
Grayson and Julia shared an instant connection on their wedding day. Picture: Channel Nine

By Claire Blackmore

Julia Vogl and Grayson McIvor tied the knot during MAFS Australia 2026 but are they still together now, or have they split? Here's the latest evidence on the couple.

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Married At First Sight Australia 2026 paired Julia Vogl with Grayson McIvor in season 13 of the explosive experiment.

As the show's first bisexual bride, she wasn't sure if the experts would pair her up with a husband or wife but when the confidence consultant, 35, laid eyes on her new man she seemed pleased.

While she was after an emotionally mature match who was always trying to better themselves, the company director and model, 34, longed for a warm and adventurous woman – so did they live up to each other's expectations?

Are MAFS Australia's Julia and Grayson still together, or have they already split? Here's everything we know about the couple's relationship status, but beware there are spoilers ahead.

The couple's wedding day went off without a hitch.
The couple's wedding day went off without a hitch. Picture: Channel Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Julia and Grayson still together?

Julia and Grayson's wedding day got off to a romantic start, with the happy bride telling the cameras: "He is absolutely divine, so warm, he had this kindness in his eyes."

Their instant connection seemed too good to be true – and unfortunately it was.

Despite trying hard to make it work by going on dates and spending quality time together, they decided to leave the experiment pretty early on.

Both wrote 'leave' during the third commitment ceremony as their communication was failing and the sexual spark just 'wasn't there'.

But the husband and wife didn't last the distance.
But the husband and wife didn't last the distance. Picture: Channel Nine

Grayson believed it was because Julia would have rather been matched with a woman, something she insisted wasn't true.

She later claimed she just "wasn't ready for physical intimacy" and was craving an 'emotional connection over a physical one'.

Since their split, Julia has moved on and is currently in a new relationship.

Julia's in a new relationship while Grayson is still single.
Julia's in a new relationship while Grayson is still single. Picture: Channel Nine

She told the MAFS: After The Dinner Party podcast: "Two months after the experiment finished, I went to do a singing lesson with this particular woman (and apparently I'm not a good singer).

"But I realised I didn't really want her to be my singing teacher and we've been seeing each other since then."

According to reports, Grayson is very much still single but admitted he was "open" to finding a new partner and hoped to meet "someone soon".

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