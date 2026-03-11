Are MAFS Australia's Bec and Danny still together?

11 March 2026, 19:00

MAFS couple Bec and Danny got off to a rocky start.
Picture: Channel Nine

By Claire Blackmore

Bec Zacharia and Danny Hewitt tied the knot on MAFS Australia 2026 but are they still together now, or have they split? Here's the latest on the reality couple.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia 2026 paired Bec Zacharia and Danny Hewitt together in an explosive match that was fiery from the very beginning.

The British groom, 34, and his Aussie bride, 35, shared an eventful wedding day full of constant chaos and awkward moments that left viewers cringing behind their cushions.

He said he was looking for a Bonnie and Clyde kind of love, while she insisted she was not interested in 'a guy who went to jail', so with two very different ideas of marriage did they survive the experiment?

Are MAFS Australia's Bec and Danny still together, or has their relationship fallen apart? Here's the latest evidence, but be prepared for spoilers ahead.

The bride and groom weren't quite on the same page when it came to love.
Picture: Channel Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Bec and Danny still together?

Things quickly got complicated for Bec and Danny, who never really seemed to 'click' during their MAFS journey.

Despite some promising banter at the very beginning of their marriage, the couple ended up facing tons of adversity throughout their time in the experiment.

On honeymoon, the outspoken bride accused her laid-back husband of looking at other women and later down the line Gia hinted that he had been flirting with her, too.

That's after some crossed wires over their sexual connection during the trip as Bec believed their steamy encounter went well, while Danny described it as "average".

They've faced some emotional challenges during the experiment.
Picture: Channel Nine

After one explosive dinner party, the British groom admitted he was fighting hard to show his wife he was there for the right reasons.

"There had been so much stuff behind the scenes. I told Bec I wanted her to be ride or die for me," Danny explained.

"So when this all went down, I said, 'I guess this is my time to prove that'."

We're yet to know if he did prove it as episodes are still airing in the UK, meaning no couples can clarify their official relationship statuses yet.

But rumours have suggested Bec that has been flirting up a storm with one intruder groom who joined the show after the initial cast tied the knot.

Bec accused Danny of eyeing up other women in front of her.
Picture: Channel Nine

Fuelling the fire she's now single, the account manager was reportedly spotted looking extremely cosy with cast mate Joel Moses on a recent night out.

Bec and Danny do still follow each other on social media though, which is always a clue they're at least on amicable terms, so did it end it tears or are they still happily together? Only time will tell.

