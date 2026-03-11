Are MAFS Australia's Stella and Filip still together?

11 March 2026, 19:05

Instant sparks flew between Stella and Filip on their wedding day.
Instant sparks flew between Stella and Filip on their wedding day. Picture: Channel Nine

By Claire Blackmore

Stella Mickunaite and Filip Gregov tied the knot on MAFS Australia 2026 but are they still together now, or have they split? Here's the latest evidence.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia 2026 saw Stella Mickunaite meet her ideal match in Filip Gregov at the altar when they tied the knot on TV.

The Lithuanian bride, 32, was searching for a traditional man with strong family values who acted as a protector and provider, which is exactly what she got in her hunky new husband.

Sparks flew between the pair and their personalities blended better than they ever could have expected, but did that giddy feeling last?

Stella and Filip's marriage got off to a romantic start, so did they survive the experiment? Are they still together or have they split? Here's everything we know about their relationship, but beware there are spoilers ahead.

The couple had a dreamy wedding day and formed a romantic connection.
The couple had a dreamy wedding day and formed a romantic connection. Picture: Channel Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Stella and Filip still together?

Smitten from the start, viewers have been rooting for Stella and Filip since they first locked eyes on each other at the altar.

Surrounded by colourful pink flowers with the bride wearing a shimmering tiara, it seemed like a fairytale start for the MAFS couple.

After a dreamy wedding day in which the pair connected on important foundations like marriage roles, early morning starts and putting family first, their relationship flourished.

The golden couple's only hurdles? Filip's career as a YouTuber, which was put to rest fairly quickly, and some issues with relationship expectations and communication.

The bride and groom aligned on their family values.
The bride and groom aligned on their family values. Picture: Channel Nine

Surely that's something they can work on with the help of MAFS experts Mel Schilling, Jon Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla?

So far, fans have spotted the sweet pair starring in TikTok videos together, hinting that they have remained a couple outside of the experiment.

While Stella and Filip can't clarify just yet, they've been dropping hints they are still together off-screen.

It shouldn't come as a surprise as they admitted to 'falling in love' during one heartfelt episode – so could these lovebirds end up being the Rhi and Jeff of season 13? Our hearts say 'yes'.

