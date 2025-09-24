Exclusive

MAFS UK preview sees shock twist for Ashley and Grace as they begin to bond

Ashley and Grace grow close on their honeymoon. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Despite a tricky start to their marriage, Grace and Ashley's relationship may be on the up.

Married at First Sight UK couple Ashley and Grace didn't get off to the best of starts on the show as the pair had an almighty clash just days after their wedding.

However in an exclusive clip from tonight's episode, viewers will be able to see these two bonding whilst on honeymoon, with Grace even reaching out to her new husband.

Fans will see the newlyweds visit an animal sanctuary where they appear to grow closer, with Ashley saying: "You seem different today, though. You seem more bubbly, upbeat."

Grace agrees, stating: "Yeah, I'm definitely feeling better. I feel like Ash and I are definitely on track for that friendship that we, well, I wanted to work towards initially. I'm definitely feeling way more positive."

Grace and Ashley grow close on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

The couple then become more tactile as Grace puts her hand on Ashley's back, with the surprised groom commenting: "I thought there was a mosquito on my back then!"

This move comes after Grace revealed she disliked PDA and refused to kiss her husband on their wedding day.

Things then went from bad to worse for the pair when they clashed over their views of women, with Grace taking offence to some of Ashley's comments.

Watch Ashley and Grace on honeymoon here:

MAFS UK’s Ashley and Grace bond on honeymoon

However this new clip suggests relations between the two could be blossoming into something romantic as they come to the end of their honeymoon.

Fans however are not so sure that these two will go with distance, with many taking to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss their relationship.

One user wrote: "I feel like Grace is being unnecessarily dramatic. I don't think it's Ashley I think she's regretting taking part."

Another stated: "Ashley needs to run for the hills. She nitpicks absolutely EVERYTHING and it's draining. The guy can't do anything right in Grace's books, this is doomed from the start. Poor man."

Whilst a third commented: "Ashley seems so sweet & Grace just isn't seeing it."

Watch Married at First Sight UK on E4 at 9pm, Sunday to Thursday.