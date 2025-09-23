Are MAFS UK's Ashley and Grace still together?

MAFS UK's Ashley and Grace wed on season 10. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything we know about Married at First Sight UK's Grace and Ashley relationship in 2025.

Married at First Sight UK is bringing love and drama to our screens, and one couple bringing both of these to the table are Grace and Ashley.

After the bride almost left the wedding before she could say 'I do', things became even more awkward during their newlywed photoshoot when Grace refused Ashley's kiss and revealed she wasn't into PDA.

However with the help of experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson, fans are wondering if these two have gone the distance and made their partnership work.

So are Grace and Ashley still together? Here is everything we know about their relationship.

Ashley and Grace wed on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Are Grace and Ashley still together?

It is currently unknown is MAFS UK couple Ashley and Grace are still together as the pair are unable to discuss their relationship status until after the show has aired.

The pair do not follow each other on Instagram, so this means that relationship between the two could be frosty.

Until we hear of where these two stand today, let's take a look back at their marriage so far.

Ashley and Grace's wedding day was slightly awkward. Picture: Channel 4

Ashley and Grace relationship history

Wedding day

Things between Ashley and Grace got off to a rather awkward start when the bride almost pulled out of the experiment after meeting her new husband.

Upon meeting Ashley, Grace confessed: "I wouldn't say he's my type. I'm feeling no instant spark."

Things continued to be awkward when the groom told his bride to smile during their photoshoot, after which she denied his kiss, leading to a tense wedding reception.